US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland will speak to Congress at the hearings on the impeachment of the President (PHOTOS)

US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland will testify in Congress on the impeachment hearings of President Donald trump, although previously the state Department refused to allow him to speak, said the portal Axios, citing congressional sources.

According to him, the Republicans in Congress have made speeches Sandland, claiming it will help to protect the President. It is assumed that Sandland will speak on Wednesday, October 16, behind closed doors, as have previous witnesses.”Republicans looking for any clue they can get,” said one of the interlocutors edition. According to him, this “clue” could be Sandling, a man trump and his inauguration $ 1 million.

Sandland was summoned to Congress after the former special envoy of the state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker called him to mediate in the alleged attempts of the lawyer trump Rudy Giuliani to force Ukraine to investigate the activities of Joe Biden. In particular, in the correspondence, which was presented by Volker, one of the American diplomats said that the United States withhold military aid to Ukraine, trying to secure political gains trump. In response, Sandland said that he misunderstood the President, and no exchange of services between the U.S. and Ukraine is not provided.

Trump wrote on Twitter that he didn’t want to Sandland testified to “completely compromised Tribunal”. The white house officially refused to cooperate with the investigation of the impeachment, calling it illegitimate.

In the coming week with testimony in Congress must act former US Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, the former chief White house expert on Russia Fiona hill, the first Deputy assistant Secretary of state George Kent, as well as the state Department legal adviser Ulrich Brechbuhl.

Earlier, representatives of the democratic party in Congress began the impeachment process trump, suspecting him that he is in personal political purposes sought by the Ukrainian leadership of the investigation against hunter Biden, who worked for an energy company Burisma. Father, hunter, former us Vice-President Joe Biden publicly declared that made by the Ukrainian authorities for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was investigating against the beneficiary Burisma. Biden denies the existence of any connection between the dismissal of Shokin and work of his son. Democrats believe that trump has threatened Ukraine with military aid to delay, if not against Biden will be investigated.