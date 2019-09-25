US authorities begin to deport migrants back to Mexico
Starting next week, the administration trump will send most families immigrants arrested along the southern border back to Mexico in anticipation of the hearings in immigration court. This policy is submitted as alternatives to the detention of asylum-seekers, indefinitely, but it raises concerns about the safety of the people involved.
The policy change signals a major expansion of the program administration, requiring immigrants who fear persecution and require shelters to wait in Mexico until their case can be heard.
As of September 1, the administration trump sent more than 42,000 migrants back to Mexico pending decisions on their applications for asylum, but almost 458 000 families were arrested at the border between October 2018 and August 2019, when an unprecedented number of families running away from the rampant crime, violence and corruption in Central America.
Trump has repeatedly stated that the catch and release allow immigrants to evade court dates and remain in the U.S. without permission. But most immigrants do come to the courts. The immigration judge ordered the deportation of immigrants, when they failed to appear in immigration court approximately 25 percent in the 2018 financial year, similar rates for the previous five years.
The administration of the trump argues that the immigration detention during trial is the only way to ensure their presence at court hearings. Consequently, last year he introduced a policy of “zero tolerance”, according to which he tried to detain all immigrants crossing the border without authorization — a policy that resulted in widespread separation of families.
But on Monday, acting Secretary of the Department of homeland security Kevin Macalino said that his Department may not delay the family longer than 21 days in accordance with long-standing decision of the Federal court, known as the settlement Agreement in Flores. In this agreement were established basic standards of care for immigrant child detainees, including the limitation on how long they can stay in detention facilities for adults who are licensed by the state to provide services to children.
Defenders of the immigrants asked a Federal judge in California to block entry rules in force in October. Macalino said that if this rule is upheld in court, the administration will no longer be forced to vacate the family after a 21-day period of detention.
“Once the rules of Flores final consideration and put into action, this period will be reduced and it will become another option for the management of the Affairs,” he said. “We’ll keep them together in appropriate conditions during the immigration process.”
Meanwhile, the requirement that the family was waiting in Mexico, is a way to “keep the family together, and not in prison,” he said.
The mass return of families to Mexico causing their concerns. Recent reports have shown that migrants sent back to Mexico in accordance with this policy, was robbed, kidnapped for ransom, raped, tortured and killed. Meanwhile, the state Department issued warnings about travel for U.S. citizens traveling through areas along the border, where migrants, as a rule, expect.
In Mexico establish procedures for the processing of asylum-seekers. However, they do not have resources to process immigrants in the quantities that are currently arriving as the Commission for refugees, a total of 48 employees across the country.
Mexico also is unable to offer humanitarian aid to the masses of immigrants. The seekers awaiting decisions on their applications for asylum in Mexico, recently faced with overcrowded shelters and little prospect of employment and difficulties in finding attorneys to represent them, without which their case for asylum is almost certainly doomed to failure.
Aaron reichlin-Miller, a political analyst at the American immigration Council, said in an interview that he was not sure that the US even have the funds to send families back to Mexico in amounts that are currently found South of the border.
He said that the United States return migrants to Mexico under the program of the Protocols on the protection of migrants at a rate of about 3000 per week, which will not even allow you to cover more than 25,000 families who were arrested on the southern border in August.
Reichlin-Miller also noted that the policy does not take into account the increasing number arriving on the border Mexican families who cannot be returned to Mexico on the terms of the Protocol on the protection of migrants. In August this year South of the border has been arrested more than 4,300 Mexican families, which is almost twice more than last year. It is unclear whether they continue to stay in the United States.
“Again, the Secretary refuses to engage with facts on the ground and repeats these conversations at a high level, without recognizing the harm that Protocols for the protection of migrants applied to people across the border,” said reichlin-Miller.