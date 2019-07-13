US authorities fined the Facebook $5 billion due to interference in the elections in 2016
The regulator approved a record penalty of $ 5 billion for the company, Facebook in the case of Cambridge Analytica, which investigated irregularities in the transfer of data privacy, writes the BBC.
The Federal trade Commission evaluated the information that the British consulting company Cambridge Analytica in violation of the rules received information about 87 million users of the social network.
In Facebook and the Federal trade Commission reported that they have no comments on this issue.
This week, the agreement was approved by three of five members of the Commission. The U.S. Department of justice should make the final decision. How much time this will take is not yet clear.
The Federal trade Commission launched an investigation against Facebook in March last year. She had to figure out was whether the company violated the obligations for the protection and storage of personal data after Cambridge Analytica got access to the data of tens of millions of users of social networks.
The company Cambridge Analytica accused of improper use of personal information in the interests of their clients from political circles. The head of Facebook mark Zuckerberg in March 2018 admitted that the social network made several mistakes, which as a result led to the fact that the personal data of millions of users was used by political strategists.
Several influential lawmakers, Democrats denounced the decision.
The amount corresponds to the estimates of Facebook, earlier this year, the company said it expects a fine of up to $ 5 billion.
If the information is confirmed, it will be the largest fine ever paid to the technology company the Federal trade Commission of the United States.
Recall, Facebook blocked the Cambridge Analytica because it collected data about users in violation of the rules of the social network.
Cambridge Analytica deals with the analysis of data in social networks to develop strategic communications within election campaigns, including, perhaps, for the presidential campaign of Donald trump.
According to the Facebook statement, in 2015 the Russian-speaking Professor of psychology at Cambridge University Alexander Kogan created using the application “This is your digital life” on the platform of the social network, which was to create a psychological portrait of the user, gave information about 270 thousands of Facebook users to third parties, among whom were Cambridge Analytica.
More information about this Scam, read our article “How a scientist from Russia have stolen and sold data of millions of Facebook users”.