US cities with the highest and lowest taxes for retirees
Considering the perfect place to spend your Golden years, you will probably consider many factors: cost of living, weather, proximity to relatives and maybe even your ability to engage in Hobbies that are important to you. GOBankingRates decided to help you and have compiled a list of the most and least friendly cities USA from the point of view of paying taxes on pensions.
But one part of the puzzle of retirement planning, which is easy to overlook is the taxes. Therefore, it is important to know what the tax situation is in your ideal city for retirees.
To determine the most and least favorable from the point of view of taxation of the city for seniors, GOBankingRates assessed the American city by 5 factors: estimated total amount of taxes paid annually during the retirement, the effective tax rate on a pension in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated rate of property tax and sales tax.
Although many of the most favorable tax cities owe their place on the list thanks to a tax rate of 0%, no taxes on pensions doesn’t necessarily make a city “free from taxes”.
For example, Austin, Texas, despite his 0% tax rate, which is one of the least favorable tax cities because of the high sales tax and annual property taxes, three times the average for the United States.
Regardless, would you retire in a few years or she is not far off, it is important to know how taxes will affect your forecast. Starting with the most favorable tax cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places for retirement when it comes to taxes.
1. Louisville, Ky
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- Cost of house: $ 165 500
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1 489,50
- The rate of property tax: 0,90%
- Sales tax: 6,00%
2. Jacksonville, FL
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The cost of the house: $ 180 600
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1 535,10
- The rate of property tax: 0,85%
- Sales tax: 7,00%
3. Las Vegas
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 274 400
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1 975,68
- The rate of property tax: 0,72%
- Sales tax: 8.25 percent
4. Atlanta
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 264 500
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2 089,55
- The rate of property tax: 0,79%
- Sales tax: 8,90%
5. Nashville, Tn
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The cost of the house: $ 267 000
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2 563,20
- The tax rate on real estate: 0.96% to
- Sales tax: 9.25% p
6. Memphis, Tn
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 89 100
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1229,58
- The rate of real estate tax of 1.38%
- Sales tax: 9.25% p
7. Tampa, FL
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 224 900
- The annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2451.41
- The tax rate on real estate: 1.09% of
- Sales tax: 8,50%
8. Miami
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 337 900
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 3,446.58
- The tax rate on real estate: 1.02 per cent
- Sales tax: 7,00%
9. New Orleans
- Pension annual taxes: $ 515
- The effective tax rate on pension: 0.99% of
- Cost of house: $179 700
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1 096,17
- The rate of property tax: 0,61%
- Sales tax: 9.45% of
10. Fresno, CA
- Pension annual taxes: $ 715
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 1,37%
- The house price: $ 246 000
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1,599
- The rate of property tax: 0,65%
- Sales tax: 7,98%
1. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Annual pension taxes: $ 1 426
- The effective rate of tax on pensions: accounting for 2.74%
- The house price: $ 281 800
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2 282,58
- The tax rate on real estate: 0,81%
- Sales tax: 7.25%, the
2. San Jose, CA
- Pension annual taxes: $ 715
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 1,37%
- The house price: $ 989 000
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 6 626,30
- The rate of property tax: 0,67%
- Sales tax: 9.25% p
3. San Francisco
- Pension annual taxes: $ 715
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 1,37%
- The cost of home:$ 1 352 300
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 7 437,65
- The rate of property tax: 0,55%
- Sales tax: 8,50%
4. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Annual pension taxes: $ 1 623
- The effective tax rate on pension: 3,12%
- The cost of home: $ 205 000
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 1 660,50
- The tax rate on real estate: 0,81%
- Sales tax: of 7.88%
5. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Annual pension taxes: $ 1 426
- The effective rate of tax on pensions: accounting for 2.74%
- The house price: $ 232 500
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2,441.25
- The rate of property tax: 1.05% of
- Sales tax: 7.25%, the
6. Austin, TX
- Annual pension taxes: $ 0
- The effective tax rate at retirement: 0%
- The house price: $ 384 600
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 7 576,62
- The tax rate on real estate: 1,97%
- Sales tax: 8.25 percent
7. Boston
- Annual pension taxes: $ 1549
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 2.98% or
- The cost of the house: 596 $ 700
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 4 654,26
- The tax rate on real estate: 0.78 percent
- Sales tax: a 6.25%
8. Milwaukee
- Annual pension taxes: $ 1 366
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 2,55%
- The cost of home: $ 124 100
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2 779,84
- The rate of real estate tax of 2.24%
- Sales tax: 5,60%
9. Portland, Oregon
- Annual pension taxes: $ 2,306
- The effective tax rate on pension: 4,43%
- The cost of the house: $ 420 400
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 3573,40
- The rate of property tax: 0,85%
- Sales tax: 0%
10. Minneapolis
- Annual pension taxes: 2 127 USD. USA
- The effective tax rate on pension: 4.09 percent
- The cost of the house: $ 268 100
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 2 707,81
- The rate of property tax: 1,01%
- Sales tax: 8,03%
11. Omaha, Ne
- Annual pension taxes: 1 871 $
- The effective tax rate on retirement: 3,60%
- Cost of house: $ 179 000
- Annual assessment of property tax by County: $ 3526,30
- The tax rate on real estate: 1,97%
- Sales tax: 7,00%