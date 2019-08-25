US cities with the highest sales taxes
Chicago is often called the “Second city” is second-largest financial center after new York. But when it comes to high sales taxes, Chicago is rightfully becomes the number one in the United States.
Chicago takes the first place together with two cities in California — long beach and Glendale, according to the tax research organization, Tax Foundation of Washington, quoted by Fox Business.
In each of these three cities will be charged the sales tax of the state at the rate of 10.25%.
Chicago consumers pay the state 6.25%, the city — an additional 1.25%, cook County — 1.75%, and transit management — 1%. To sum up, you get an additional $10, and 25 for each spent $100.
“It’s just one of the symptoms of the chronic problem of overspending in Chicago, said Adam Schuster, research Director of budget and taxation in the conservative Illinois policy Institute. — In connection with the impending budget hole and rising pension debt to $ 29 billion — and the end of this taxpayers will not see.”
Schuster argues that Chicago residents also face one of the highest in the country tax rates on such goods and services as Parking, cell phones, streaming and search service for passengers. Some property owners also drew attention to the fact that in 2019 their tax bills increased by almost 12%.
Among the cities studied by the Tax Foundation, the lowest rating received in Portland, Oregon, and anchorage, Alaska — none, none at second no sales taxes.
The only city nationwide in which the rate of sales tax is 5.5% or less: Madison, Wisconsin, Richmond, Virginia, and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Chicago is at the top position for the second year in a row.
In 2020, the voters of long beach with a special ballot will decide whether to constantly maintain the total city sales tax at 10.25%.