US congressmen call to make the Ukrainian regiment ‘Azov’ in the list of terrorist organizations
40 members of the U.S. house of Representatives signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo with the requirement to make the regiment “Azov” and two right-wing organizations in Europe in the list of foreign terrorist organizations.
This is stated in a letter published on the website of Congressman from the state of new York, max rose, which is the initiator of the appeal. In addition to rose, the appeal was signed by 39 congressmen from different us States, they all belong to the Democratic party, writes Voice of America.
“Today, if an American citizen swears allegiance to the Islamic state and spreading their message of terror, the government has few instruments to counter the threat. However, if the same American citizen swears allegiance to the violent white extremist group overseas and distributes their terrorist rhetoric, the Federal government does not have access to the same tools,” the letter reads.
In the list of foreign terrorist organizations, where the demand to include “the basics” includes ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, Boko Haram and others. Of the European organizations on the list is the IRA (Irish Republican army) and THIS (a terrorist organization advocating for the independence of the Basque Country).
“Battalion Azov” is a well-known ultranationalist militia organization in Ukraine, which openly welcomes neo-Nazis in their ranks… In its relatively short history of this group, the UN has documented violations of human rights and cases of torture. Despite these facts, according to the FBI, “Azov” recruits, trains and radicalsare American citizens for years,” they write in circulation congressmen.
They also talk about the connection between “Azov” and a terrorist who opened fire in Christchurch in New Zealand in March 2019.
“In the Manifesto the shooter mentioned that he trained with “battalion Azov” in Ukraine and always wore a symbol associated with them. Both gunmen in the towns in POWAY, CA and El Paso, Texas, said that they are directly affected by the terrorist attack in Christchurch. The relationship between “Azov” and the terrorist attacks on America is obvious,” according to U.S. lawmakers.
In addition to “Azov”, the congressmen are asked to make in the list of terrorists right-wing organizatsii Nordic Resistance Movement (the Nordic Resistance Movement) from Sweden and National Action (National Action) from the UK.
What are the criteria for inclusion in the list of the state Department? To make a foreign organization involved in or intend to join the terrorism and pose a threat to U.S. citizens or national security, international relations or economic interests of the United States.
The caller Congressman Max rose in his Twitter wrote: “the Violent groups of white nationalists meet all the criteria of the state Department for inclusion in the list of foreign terrorist organizations, but for some reason the state Department refuse to define these groups as terrorists (which they are), hindering the ability of law enforcement to protect us.”
In 2018, the U.S. Congress banned the use of funds from the US military aid to Ukraine for “weapons, training or other support” of the regiment “Azov”.
The story of the “Azov” through the eyes of Ukrainians, told the news Agency UNIAN.
5 may 2014 under the leadership of former political prisoner Andrei Bielecki was founded by a Volunteer battalion, and now a Separate detachment of special purpose of National guard of Ukraine “Azov”, also known as the regiment “Azov”.
It was founded by members of two public organizations: “Automaidan”, and also founded and headed by Andrew Bielecki of the nationalist organization “Patriot of Ukraine”. Since its founding, the battalion soldiers without military training and experience of warfare began to carry out combat tasks in conditions of “hybrid war” to patrol the territory around Mariupol and execute intelligence operations.
In early may the battalion began a direct part in hostilities reflecting the attacks of subversive groups in the vicinity of Mariupol. “Azov” quickly became the most capable formation. During may 2014 the battalion cleared from militants, the Executive Committee of Torez city Council of Donetsk region and stormed a staging of Russian terrorists, a dacha of Alexander Yanukovych in the village Urzuf.
On 12 June the battalion was detained in Mariupol, one of leaders of terrorists “DNR” Alexander Fomenko, and the next day, along with other volunteer battalions and units of the National guard and the Armed forces of Ukraine liberated from the militants of Mariupol. “Azov” went on to destroy enemy checkpoints, blocking the supply of weapons and ammunition and capturing of the captured militants and terrorist leaders.
Fighters “Azov” was among those who at the beginning of “Ilovaisky boiler” made its way into the city and dug in on the outskirts of Ilovaysk. After this operation, the fighters of “Azov” together with units of the Armed forces of Ukraine defended the approaches to Mariupol.
17 September 2014 by order of the Minister of internal Affairs of Ukraine “Azov” battalion was reorganized and enlarged to a regiment of the same name. The commander of the regiment remained Andrey Beletsky. In October the decision was made to transfer the regiment in the National guard of Ukraine, which allowed the division of special placement and training his fighters to start the formation of States and the reserve, and provide military equipment. Then the unit came artillery battalion and tank unit.
February 10, 2015 “Azov” during the Shirokinsky operation released 6 settlements and took control of strategic heights that made it impossible for the shelling of Mariupol, the site says, “Azov”. Subsequently, the regiment held back the advance of the militants in this area until August 2016 by the order of the command has not been designated from the front to the location in the Zaporozhye region.
At the beginning of 2019 fighters the shelf “Azov” has returned to the forefront of the war for the independence of Ukraine and to perform combat tasks in the area of operations of joint forces according to the orders of the high command. According to the “residents of Azov”, the combat capability of the regiment is at a high level, and they “are ready to fully demonstrate it to the enemy”.