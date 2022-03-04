US creates KleptoCapture task force to search for assets of Russian oligarchs
The US Department of Justice said on March 2 that a new US federal task force, KleptoCapture, will work to further strain the finances of Russian oligarchs and force the country to stop invading Ukraine. Reuters writes about this.
An interagency law enforcement team will enforce sanctions, export restrictions and economic countermeasures aimed at ousting Russia from global markets, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The name of the task force comes from the word “kleptocracy”, defined as corrupt people who abuse their powers to accumulate wealth at the expense of those they control.
“Those who support the Russian regime with the help of Corruption and Sanction Evasion: We will take away your asylum and hold you accountable, – said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. – We warn the oligarchs: we will use all means to freeze and confiscate your criminal proceeds.
The task force will operate from the Monaco office and will be responsible for investigating sanctions violations and prosecuting. She will have to use civil and criminal forfeiture laws to seize illegally obtained assets.
Washington and its allies have sought to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and those close to him to try to stop the attack on Ukraine – the most brutal attack on a European state since World War II. More than 2,000 civilians have died.
The Department of Justice has long had a team to track down assets held by kleptocrats around the world that are linked to crimes that affect the US financial system, such as money laundering , avoiding sanctions or bribes.
The new task force will deal with the crimes of Russian officials and government-connected elites.
“Arrests and prosecutions will be carried out subject to backing by facts and law, – the agency said in a statement. – Even if the defendants cannot be immediately apprehended, asset forfeiture and civil forfeiture of illicit proceeds, including personal real estate, financial and commercial assets, will proceed immediately.
US President Joe Biden on March 2 in his State of the Union speech criticized Putin for his country's attack on Ukraine and notified Russian oligarchs and other government leaders he called corrupt that the Justice Department would come after their assets.
“We are joining our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are going after your dishonest income”, – Biden said.
The task force will be led by an experienced U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who has experience investigating Russian organized crime and recovering illicit assets, the agency said. He has not been named.
The task force will be staffed with agents and analysts from various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the US Marshals Service, the Secret Service, the Internal Investigation Service of the Department of Homeland Security, the IRS Criminal Investigative Service Services of the United States (IRS) and the US Postal Inspection Service.
