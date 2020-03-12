US exchanges for Chinese coronavirus closed with the worst fall in 30 years
The U.S. stocks closed with the worst since the 1987 crash. The index has fallen to 10% at the close of the auction. The fall has not stopped even the intervention of the Federal reserve Bank in the amount of $1.5 trillion, according to “Vedomosti”.
According to the newspaper, the day the Dow Jones fell by 2352,6 points, or 10% to 21 200,62 points. The S&P 500 index sank 260,74 points, or 9.5%, to 2480,64 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 750,25 points, or 9.4%, to the level of 7201,80.
The situation at the auctions was influenced by the statement of the President of the United States Donald trump. He introduced a temporary ban on entering the country from EU countries because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Exchange 12 Mar opened down 7% and trading was suspended for 10 minutes.In the middle of Thursday, March 12, indexes almost twice slowed down due to the Federal reserve Bank of new York. After trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to 9.99 percent.
The publication notes that in the fall hurt the company most affected by the measures against the coronavirus, led by airline and cruise companies. Stock quotes United Airlines Holdings fell by 25%, Delta Air Lines — by 21%, Spirit Airlines by 33%, Royal Caribbean Cruises — 32%. Affected all 11 sectors in the S&P 500, the greatest losses occurred in the real estate sector and the industrial sector.
As reported ForumDaily:
- US President, Donald trump declared that any email States to Europe, including Maritime and air transportation, close for 30 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.
- The measures will take effect at midnight Friday, March 13.
- According to the latest data, in the U.S. 1135-confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, 38 cases died.
- Hotbed of coronavirus has been identified in the suburb of new Rochelle to the North of new York city. Had been sent to the military for assistance to the local residents. The national guard, in particular, delivers products in isolation citizens.
