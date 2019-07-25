US Federal authorities resumed executions after a long break (PHOTO)

Loading...

The US Federal government to resume enforcement of the death penalty after a long break. As reported in a statement on Thursday the statement of the Ministry of justice of the United States, starting with 9 December 2019 it is planned to execute five prisoners sentenced to death for murder. Some of them are also involved in torture and rape, did not spare the elderly and children.

“U.S. attorney General William Barr instructed the Federal Bureau of prisons to adopt the proposed addition to the Federal Protocol on enforcement of penalties, which allows the Federal government to resume executions after a break that lasted almost 20 years, and to bring to justice those who have committed the most heinous of crimes”, – the document says.

According to the newspaper The Washington Post, the last time the us Federal government resulted in the execution of the death sentence in 2003. Since then acted in a kind of unofficial moratorium due to the fact that were not agreed rules for the use of lethal injection, reports TASS. “Supplement to the Federal Protocol on enforcement of penalties, which entirely analogous to those used in several States, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas, replaces the previously used in executions at the Federal level the procedure with three drugs in one – pentobarbital”, – stated in the document of the Ministry of justice.

Despite the interruption in the use of the death penalty at the Federal level, capital punishment in the United States was used in recent years at the level of state governments.

The report of justice also provides information about crimes committed by the five inhabitants of death row to be executed. So, racist Daniel Lewis Lee was killed eight-year-old girl and her parents. Before that, he robbed the victims and shot them with stun gun. Then Lee put on the heads of victims of the packages and threw them off a cliff in the channel of the Illinois river.

4 may 1999 a jury in the court of Arkansas has recognized Daniel Lee guilty of triple murder. His execution is scheduled for 9 December 2019.

Another convicted Lesmond Mitchell stabbed 63-year-old woman in front of her nine-year-old granddaughter. Then the killer took the girl to a few tens of kilometers, forcing her to sit next to a corpse of the grandmother. After that, Mitchell slit the child’s throat, smashed the head of the victim with stones, and then cut off the victim’s head and hands, which are then buried.

8 may 2003 the jury of the court of Arizona has ruled Mitchell guilty verdict. Criminal penalty scheduled for December 11.

Wesley Ira Perks brutally raped and murdered 16-year-old girl. He then dismembered and burned her corpse and the charred remains left in the reservoir-sump. Perks has also killed with a claw hammer 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio and walked with a cane. November 5, 2003, the court of Missouri has recognized the Perks guilty. His execution is scheduled for December 13.

Alfred Bourgeois was subjected to psychological and physical torture of his father. He also sexually assaulted her and then beat her to death. The girl was 2.5 years. March 16, 2004 Bourgeois returned a guilty verdict. His execution on January 13, 2020.

Dustin Lee Honken killed from firearms five people. Two of the dead from the hands of the men were going to testify against Honken. Together with them died a single mother and her two daughters aged 10 and six years. October 14, 2004, the Iowa court sentenced Honken to death. His execution is scheduled for January 15, 2020.

Place of execution will be the prison Terre Haute, Indiana.