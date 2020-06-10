US fighters again intercepted Russian bombers near Alaska
During the flight over neutral waters near Alaska, American fighter jets intercepted two Russian nuclear bombers, writes Fox News.
The first group consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two su-35 air aircraft early warning and control A-50. The group was 20 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska, according to the command of aerospace defense of North America (NORAD).
The second group consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, support aircraft A-50, and was located 32 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska.
Both groups were met by aircraft North American aerospace defense command F-22 Raptors, with the support of aircraft KC-135 Stratotanker and the onboard system of the prevention and control E-3.
Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter into the sovereign airspace of the United States.
“Intercept multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates the willingness and ability of the forces of NORAD to defend the homeland 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, the General said Terrence O’shaughnessy, commander of NORAD. Flying air patrols to protect the approaches to our countries and give a clear signal that we continue to fulfil our mission to defend the Fatherland with the same capabilities and efforts, which we always bring to the fight.”
A similar incident occurred in April when the U.S. military took to the air fighter stealth F-22 to intercept a pair of Russian patrol aircraft flying near Alaska.
In may, two Russian fighter “unsafe and unprofessional manner,” intercepted an American spy plane over the Mediterranean sea, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy.
Meanwhile, Russia confirmed that in June will begin negotiations with the United States on the extension of the main agreement on nuclear disarmament.
Deputy foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov June 22, will meet in Vienna with a special envoy of the President of Marshall Billingsley to start negotiations on a new start Treaty to reduce nuclear weapons, which expires in February, according to Agence France-Presse.
