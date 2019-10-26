US hospitals may soon face a shortage of critical equipment
Soon the hospitals in the US will have to experience a shortage of drugs and instruments for sterilization. This is due to the closure of plants that produce these drugs. This writes Fox Business.
About this in his statement, said the Office for sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA). It said that most will miss materials used in heart surgery and during knee replacement, cesarean section and other procedures.
This warning is due to the recent closures of factories that manufacture medical materials. This happened due to the fact that they are used in the production of ethylene oxide gas, which is very important during sterilization, but it is very dangerous for health and the environment.
“Impacts of the closure of these and, perhaps, a greater number of other institutions, will be difficult to avoid, — said the representative of the FDA Weeks Sharpless, adding that the deficit “could endanger patient care.”
The FDA urged hospitals to inventory their stocks and to alert the authorities if they face an acute shortage of drugs. The FDA has stated that they will help to find alternative sterilization methods to those agencies that encounter such a problem.
Sterilization is a daily process in hospitals and other medical institutions It is used to remove bacteria from medical instruments, catheters, surgical kits and other tools repeated use. Hospitals use various methods of disinfection, including the sterilization of heat, steam and radiation. But ethylene oxide is the only method of decontamination of several components, made of plastic, metal or glass. About half of all medical devices in the United States are sterilized using ethylene oxide.
According to the National institutes of health, exposure to dangerous levels of this gas may cause cancer, including leukemia and lymphoma. Factories dumping waste of this gas, subject to safety standards in accordance with state and Federal environmental legislation.
In 2019, the government of the state of Illinois shut down a major plant, owned by sterilization at Sterigenics, when found high levels of ethylene oxide in the air. In October, the company announced that the plant be reopened will not.
Another plant Sterigenics closed in Georgia on maintenance since August after authorities found potentially hazardous emissions at the factory in Atlanta. Now the company is working to reduce emissions of the plant.
In November the FDA will hold a two-day meeting to discuss new methods of sterilization of medical instruments.