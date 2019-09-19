Us intelligence alarmed: that promised to trump one of the foreign leaders
Communication between President Donald trump and some world leader has led to the fact that U.S. intelligence has complained about trump. Now this complaint is located in the centre of a dispute between the Director of National intelligence and Congress, CNN reported a source familiar with the case.
For the first time this concern was disclosed to The Washington Post, which reported that the American intelligence community was so concerned about the “promise” that trump gave to a foreign leader, intelligence officer filed a formal complaint to management, with reference to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
The source, who spoke with CNN, will not disclose any foreign leader, with whom they allegedly said trump.
The complaint was filed on August 12, its details shrouded in mystery. White house records show that trump spoke with five foreign leaders over the past five weeks, according to the Post: with Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-UN, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Prime Minister of the Netherlands and the Emir of Qatar. However, it is unclear that the communication complained had either of these leaders.
This incident led to a confrontation between the intelligence and Congress, as acting Director of National intelligence Joseph Maguire refused to disclose the details of the case.
Maguire has agreed to testify next week at a public meeting before the Committee after he refused to comply with a deadline on Tuesday to convey the applicant’s complaint, which, according to the inspector General of the intelligence community, was “credible and urgent”.
On Wednesday, the Chairman of the house Committee on intelligence Adam Schiff announced that Maguire will appear on September 26 at 9 am. A Democrat from California, also announced that the inspector General of the intelligence community on Thursday behind closed doors, will inform the Committee of the house of representatives about how he dealt with the applicant’s complaint.
On Tuesday, the office of the Director of national intelligence sent a letter to Schiff and senior Republican Devin will Nunes of California, which said not only that Maguire refuses to provide the requested information, because the complaint “does not meet the definition of “urgent concern”,” but also that he will not appear before the Committee as scheduled.
But by Wednesday, both sides appear to have reached a compromise, at least in relation to the timing of the hearing. Maguire is likely to be condemned by legislators, who are concerned that the administration may have violated the Complainants ‘ protection.
On Monday, Schiff said he does not know the exact nature of the complaint because it had not yet received details from the office of national intelligence, and does not know the identity of the applicant. He claimed that Maguire has taken unprecedented steps to hide information from Congress.
The office wrote that it plans to work with the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives, but given that this involved members of the Executive power, there are “confidential and potentially privileged questions which will require appropriate consultations”.
In response, Schiff said in a statement on Tuesday: “the inspector General of the intelligence community has determined that the complaint is credible and urgent, so the Committee needs to act quickly. The Committee’s position is clear — the acting Director of National intelligence may submit a complaint as required in accordance with the law, or he will have to appear before the Committee to tell the public why he should not clear the letter of the law, including guidance from the White house or the attorney-General him to do this, submit the complaint in response to the agenda Committee.”
Schiff requires that Maguire gave the definition of inspector General of the intelligence community and all records relating to the participation of the Director of National intelligence in this matter, including all correspondence with other entities of the Executive, such as the White house, according to a press release last week from the Congressman’s office.
Schiff also claimed that Maguire had acted outside the powers of his office, in consultation with the Ministry of justice about the complaint because he was attracted to “another unit of the Executive power for consideration of the complaint of the applicant”.
A source familiar with the case, told CNN that the Law on protection of persons reporting violations probably offers only one real way: bypass the office of the Director of National intelligence and the filing of a complaint directly to the Committee. This route can also be difficult, warned the source, noting that it may cause problems of classification associated with the transfer of the material.