Us media: US intelligence filed a complaint against trump because Zelensky
In the USA scandal is gaining momentum after U.S. intelligence officer wrote the complaint because of the promise of President Donald trump to a foreign leader, whose name was certainly not called, write the American media. The complaint was discussed on Ukraine, saying Washington Post and New York Times.
The complaint was filed a few weeks after a telephone conversation between Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky, journalists said, which refers to the air force.
The earlier conversation between the two presidents are already interested in the congressmen as part of an investigation that tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
President trump denied that he had done something inappropriate, as allegedly stated in the complaint.
The meeting between trump and Zelensky is scheduled for 25 September in the framework of the UN General Assembly in new York.
Giuliani: you can’t deny confirm
Speculations on the issue of Ukraine said the lawyer of the American President Rudolph Giuliani. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, September 19, he did not give a definite answer to the question, did he ask Ukraine to consider the case of Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States and potentially a direct competitor of the trump in the election in 2020.
First, Giuliani has called this assumption “meaningless”, saying that Ukraine asked only to investigate allegations about the intervention of Ukrainians in the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton.
But half a minute later, Giuliani said: “of Course I did.”
Journalist Chris Cuomo, who conducted the interview, summed up in his Twitter: “the lawyer for the President, trump said that he spoke with Ukrainian officials about the possible role of Joe Biden in the dismissal of the government Prosecutor investigating the case against Biden’s son”.
As previously wrote the New York Times, in 2016, Biden allegedly threatened to withhold $ 1 billion of credit funds, if Ukraine does not dismiss the chief Prosecutor, later still, fired on charges of corruption. At that time the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin.
According to the newspaper, the youngest son of former Vice-President of the USA hunter Biden was a member of the Board of Directors of the Ukrainian energy companies whose activities are investigated by the Prosecutor.
What is the complaint?
As writes Washington Post, in the complaint it is about the conversation and the “promise” that trump gave an unnamed foreign leader. This was so bothered by scout, who worked in the White house that he sent a complaint to the inspector General of the Department, as told by two knowledgeable source.
The complaint received the status of “urgent question”.
At least part of the complaint for Ukraine, writes the New York Times, citing two knowledgeable source. According to the newspaper, the complaint is about not just one conversation, but other cases with trump.
Complaint filed August 12 — two and a half weeks after the conversation with trump Zelensky, us media say. According to the law, the content of such complaint must share with Congress, but this did not happen.
The existence of the complaint a week ago, the Chairman of the intelligence Committee, Congressman, Democrat Adam Schiff. He also said that to provide the contents to the Congress the inspector General prevented the acting Director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire, writes the NYT.
Democrats accused Maguire is that his actions violate the law, probably to protect trump or that official, writes the NYT. The intelligence claim that was guided by the law, not politics. According to the Director of N. I., the complaint did not meet the definition of “urgent matter”, and therefore not subject to disclosure.
Chief inspector intelligence Michael Atkinson disagreed. Thursday, September 19, he testified before the intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives. However, the content of the complaint, he refused to speak, didn’t even tell it said about trump, told the members of the Committee. But discussed the procedure for filing a complaint and whether the complaint requires urgent attention.
The investigation of congressmen
Summer telephone conversation trump and Zelensky in September became the subject of investigation by congressional Democrats, who are trying to figure out, did trump and his lawyer Giuliani to manipulate the Ukrainian government, to help trump the election in 2020.
The heads of the three committees of the house of representatives last week sent a request with a demand to provide them the full transcript and list of participants of the conversation, the newspaper writes.
As noted by the panel chairmen of committees, there is growing evidence that about two years trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, probably acted illegally diplomatic channels “to persuade the Ukrainian government to engage in two politically motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activities.”
Part of the investigation concerns was asked whether trump and Giuliani Ukraine to deal with the son of Joe Biden. In particular, the chairmen of the committees, consider and assumptions concerning, whether there could be trump to threaten to hold 250 000 000 dollars of military assistance to Ukraine, writes the Washington Post.
In a short official message of the press service of the President Zelensky about my conversation with trump, on July 25, noted: “Donald trump is convinced that the new Ukrainian government will be able to quickly improve the image of Ukraine to complete investigation of corruption cases, which inhibited the interaction between Ukraine and the USA”.
What trump says?
Trump denies the misconduct, which allegedly says in the complaint. In a note on Twitter, the U.S. President called the story “fake news.” He also said that aware that his conversations with the leaders of other countries to listen intelligence.
“Someone stupid enough to believe that I could say something inappropriate to a foreign leader? In any case, I would have done only what is right, and only what is good for US!” — said the President of the United States.
Who else said trump?
For a couple of months prior to the complaint, trump spoke with a number of foreign leaders, says the Washington Post.
In addition Zelensky, during June-July, he spoke with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the President of Mongolia Khaltmagiin Battulga and others.
In addition, trump was a lot of personal high-level meetings, particularly the summit of “Big twenty” and a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN.
And that’s just what was reported officially, the publication, arguing whether the complaint are we talking about Russia, Ukraine or North Korea.
However, while all of this is just speculation.