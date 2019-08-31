US official confirms that Trump tweeted out a picture from a classified intelligence briefing

| August 31, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

A US official told CNBC on Friday that a photo of an Iranian launchpad that President Donald Trump tweeted out in the afternoon came from an intelligence briefing Trump received earlier in the day.

The picture was attached to a tweet in which Trump said the US was not involved in the failure of an Iranian rocket launch on Thursday.

“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran,” Trump tweeted. “I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.”

Here’s the photo Trump attached to the tweet:

trump twitter iran launch site photoDonald Trump/Twitter

Iran’s rocket launch failed and blew up on the pad at a space center in Iran, an Iranian official said. A US official also confirmed the news.

Shortly after Trump made his statement, military and national-security experts began sounding the alarm that the president likely tweeted out classified intelligence.

&mdash;Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Ilan Goldenberg

@ilangoldenberg

I remember from my time In govt, the rigorous processes we went through when declassifying intelligence to ensure we didn’t burn any sources or methods.

But I guess we can replace that process with taking a picture and tweeting it 🤔🤔 https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

151

Twitter Ads info and privacy
66 people are talking about this
&mdash;Melissa Hanham (@mhanham) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Melissa Hanham@mhanham

Soooo… that’s not a satellite picture. That’s the good stuff. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

1,278

Twitter Ads info and privacy
569 people are talking about this
&mdash;Shane Harris (@shaneharris) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Shane Harris

@shaneharris

Trying to recall the last time a president released satellite imagery (potentially classified?) to troll another country. Nothing coming to mind. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

2,813

Twitter Ads info and privacy
1,146 people are talking about this
&mdash;Evan Hill (@evanchill) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Evan Hill

@evanchill

Is that a shadow of the president taking a cell phone pic of his own classified military imagery? https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

614

Twitter Ads info and privacy
286 people are talking about this
&mdash;Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Ankit Panda

@nktpnd

The president is sharing IMINT on Twitter now, apparently. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

1,389

Twitter Ads info and privacy
749 people are talking about this
&mdash;Shashank Joshi (@shashj) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Shashank Joshi

@shashj

Is this the first time the (or a) president has tweeted out near-raw intelligence? https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

115

Twitter Ads info and privacy
72 people are talking about this
&mdash;Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 30, 2019 ” data-e2e-name=”embed-container” data-media-container=”embed” style=”box-sizing: border-box; margin: 20px 0px; color: rgb(17, 17, 17); font-family: TiemposTextWeb-Regular, Georgia, Times, serif; font-size: 20px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;”>

Bradley P. Moss

@BradMossEsq

…. whose shadow am I seeing in this obvious phone picture? https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1167493371973255170 

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

View image on Twitter

164

Twitter Ads info and privacy
59 people are talking about this

“I think I just got flexed on by the president,” David Schmerler, a leading expert on open-source imagery analysis, told Business Insider of the image. Schmerler had spent hours the night before analyzing the widely available pictures of the failed launch but was blown away by the quality of Trump’s image.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “I know that [the US military has] amazing capabilities, but I don’t know what this is.”

Insider reached out to the White House and the National Security Council and asked for confirmation that the photo was of the Iranian launchpad, which the classification level of the photo was, and whether it was taken inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), at which photos are not permitted.

Neither immediately responded to the request for comment.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr