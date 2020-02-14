US officials suspect Russian oligarch Deripaska in laundering money for Putin
The Department of the Treasury suspects Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to help President Vladimir Putin in money laundering. This is stated in the letter sent to the lawyers Deripaska, seen by the Financial Times, the BBC writes.
Oleg Deripaska has repeatedly stated publicly that he did not know the “true reasons” for the inclusion in the sanctions list of the USA. He even offered reporters a cash reward for assistance in the investigation of these causes.
As it became known publication, the office of foreign assets control of the United States (OFAC) claims that in 2016 Deripaska was allegedly “identified as one of the people that holds assets and launder money for Russian President Vladimir Putin.”
In particular, Deripaska in September 2017 reversed the placement of securities of GAZ group on the stock exchange, says OFAC. The Agency regards this as an attempt to conceal the laundering of money. GAS is still not removed from under the sanctions, Department of the Treasury constantly shifts the terms of negotiations for their withdrawal.
OFAC suggests that in the first half of 2011 business activity Deripaska could be used as a screen for certain operations with personal assets of Vladimir Putin holding then a post of the Prime Minister.
“They don’t bring in facts. Just speculation from rumors and gossip, — said Deripaska. Is groundless charges. It makes absolutely no sense, instead of the presumption of innocence until the establishment of the facts which must be proved in court.”
“Another piece of nonsense” — was the comment to article the Financial Times published Deripaska in his telegram channel. Previously, he was confirmed in conversation with the media that this is his personal channel.
“Article from the Financial Times — just a rehash of the false pretexts of the American bureaucrats. Anyone who will take the trouble to read the letter from OFAC, you will see that it consists of unfounded accusations and complete nonsense. It’s just rumors and gossip, is given without any proof — they would reject any court in the world,” reported a representative of Deripaska’s his answer.
“The case against me is a violation of human rights and an attempt to use the legal system of the United States for political purposes. Over their charges could be a laugh, if this attack does not put hundreds of thousands of jobs in Russia and worldwide”, — reads the statement of the businessman.
All quotes OFAC uses the word “reportedly” or “according to”, but do not specify the sources of these data.
“That’s not true. That’s all,” — said in comments the newspaper, Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.
Sanctions Deripaska
In January 2018 Deripaska was included in the so-called “Kremlin report” USA — list of officials and businessmen, which the Department of Finance submitted to Congress. The Agency has included people who, according to officials close to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
April 6 the same year, the Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Deripaska and his companies. The name of the billionaire was involved in the investigation of the interference of Russia in the U.S. presidential election in 2016. It turned out that the now convicted former adviser to trump by Paul Manafort worked for Deripaska.
This led to the collapse of the shares of RUSAL, EN+ and other companies Deripaska. As a result, the billionaire was forced to reduce its stake in EN+ and virtually to abandon the control of “RUSAL”. It helped to bring several companies from sanctions. His personal losses due to sanctions Deripaska was estimated at $7.5 billion.
Deripaska has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Finance continues to sue him for the lifting of personal sanctions. Deripaska asks to withdraw his sanction and to remove his name from the “Kremlin report.” He also wants the U.S. government presented evidence of charges which he was included in the sanctions lists.
In may 2019 the authority revealed the list of documents on which was based the decision to include Deripaska in the sanctions list. The list contains 29 sources, some of them were hidden. Representatives of the businessman called the document of the Department of Finance “a poorly designed report, full of false claims and factual inaccuracies”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Oleg Deripaska in the US court for the first time revealed the kind of property he was frozen in America because of the sanctions.
- After the imposition of sanctions Oleg Deripaska had to return three rented private plane, because he didn’t have to use them.
- March 15, 2019 Deripaska filed a lawsuit in Washington’s lawsuit against the Department of the Treasury. The businessman demanded to cancel the sanctions imposed against him in 2018. According to court documents, Deripaska estimated the financial losses from the sanctions of $7.5 billion.
- “I spent 30 years of his life to the creation of companies that are major players in the global economy, and will not allow that hard work – along with millions of jobs and livelihoods – were destroyed by political intrigue,” reported the representative of the businessman. Later, he Deripaska explained why he filed a lawsuit against the United States.
- 11 Jun 2019 about three dozen employees of the automobile plant GAZ, owned by Deripaska, came to the rally against the sanctions in the center of Moscow near the Embassy of the United States. The posters had slogans like “don’t step on the GAS!” “Sanctions against Gas sanctions against me and my children.” There were also a few posters with inscriptions in English: “Sanctions kill cooperation”, “save GAS, save me”, “Sanctions are hurting us, not Putin. Against whom are you fighting?”.
- The Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Deripaska and his eight companies in April of 2018: they have been included in the list of Specially Designated Nationals. The defendants in this list are denied entry into the United States, their assets in the United States are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from having with them any business relations. In January, the U.S. lifted sanctions against three companies Deripaska (the billionaire remained under sanctions). Democrats in Congress demanded to leave all sanctions in force. In particular, they stated that “the oligarch” “contributes to the malicious actions” of the Russian regime against the United States.
- After the lifting of sanctions Deripaska’s company began to invest in the United States billions of dollars. UC Rusal plans to invest $200 million in plant construction in Kentucky.
- The Department of the Treasury has disclosed the list of documents on which was based the decision to include billionaire Oleg Deripaska in the list of “Kremlin oligarchs” and impose on him the sanctions.
- Billionaire Oleg Deripaska was filed in the Office of foreign assets control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury the petition for lifting of sanctions. A petition for the lifting of sanctions “in the administrative procedure” was filed on 27 June 2019.
