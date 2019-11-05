US out of the Paris climate agreement: what that means
The United States formally filed an application for withdrawal from the Paris agreement, signed three years ago, almost 200 countries to fight global warming. Edition BBC told who will win and who will lose from the decision of the President of the United States Donald trump to go against the international community.
Trump promised to withdraw the signature of Barack Obama under the Paris agreement, except win the election. However, the applications for withdrawal from the Treaty was opened only on November 4, three years after its entry into force.
Trump pull did not, and on the same day instructed the state Department to write to the UN. Thus, he started the release process, which will end in a year exactly one day after the presidential election of 2020, the results of which trump hopes to stay in the White house for another 4 years. The climate will certainly be one of the main themes of the electoral campaign and its outcome would determine the fate of U.S. involvement in the Paris agreement.
Critics of the decision trump say that it is more harm to the US than climate, as the country will lag behind the world in “clean” technologies, will receive less investment in renewable energy, more lose the credibility of a world leader and access to world markets.
Trump argues that the refusal to support the American economy and the employment in industry and energy. They make US second after China the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
“The Paris agreement imposes unnecessary restrictions that would lead to the bankruptcy of us companies, while foreign manufacturers continue with impunity to pollute the atmosphere,” confirmed its position of tramp oil and gas conference in Pittsburgh in late October.
“We will not allow foreigners to enrich themselves at the expense of Americans. And I’m not ashamed. This is the “America first” — he repeated his campaign slogan, leaving no doubt that in two weeks he will send a letter to the UN, and the Paris agreement — in the shredder.
Against all
Country signatories have pledged to keep the global rise in average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. This is the only way to avoid climate catastrophe and keep life on Earth in the form in which we have observed hitherto, scientists warn.
Trump said that he was ready to return to the table and renegotiate the agreement so that it is more profitable to the Americans. A problem with that.
First, the Treaty does not impose any strict obligations. Each country is free to define the goal of reducing and neutralizing emissions, and the U.S. no one bothers to do it without withdrawal from the agreement.
Second, it provides no penalty for failure samostalnih goals.
And third, to return two hundred States (almost all countries) in the beginning of the painful negotiation process is unrealistic. Over the last couple of years the debate about whether or not to fight climate change, lay down, and even skeptics like Russia ratified the Paris agreement.
Scientists and activists louder urge world leaders to go further and achieve complete neutralization of emissions by 2050. The current rate of warming, while twice as stated in the Paris agreement.
It is fraught with natural disasters that exacerbate poverty, increase migration, undermine the economy — and even if the goals of the Paris agreement will be reached, this is not enough, warned recently the international monetary Fund.
In September at the UN climate summit 77 countries, including Germany, pledged to neutralize emissions by 2050, and another 70 promised to review its environmental strategy, taking into account the latest recommendations of scientists to the next year — including China, India and the EU.
Bankers and investors are reconsidering the approaches to the investment of trillions of dollars, transplanted to rations of “dirty” energy and climate pessimists and are more willing to Finance clean technologies and alternative generation.
Developed countries accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and subsidized businesses that reduce emissions. All this requires huge investments. According to analysts of us Bank Morgan Stanley, only in the renewable power industry needs to invest 14 trillion dollars until 2050, and the electrification of vehicles will require 11 trillion dollars.
So trump’s critics fear that the rejection of the Paris agreement will leave the U.S. behind. And undermine the position of American manufacturers in the world, because the specter of environmental protectionism is already haunting Europe.
The new Commission performing the functions of the government of the EU, hardly waiting for the purpose hurried to dust off the idea of a carbon tax. Its aim is to protect European producers against competition from companies from countries where greenhouse gas emissions are regulated less strictly.
But the tax is still far, but the election in the US closely. Trump goes on them under the banner of protecting jobs in industry and the traditional energy sector. Critics doubt that the exit from the Paris agreement will bring it closer to that of Celje and nod at the statistics: the U.S. is now in production, installation and service of solar employs more people than the coal industry.
The move trump for two years but was able to split the climate consensus in the world. But it can be more destructive if the United States followed by other countries. Applications for withdrawal from the Paris agreement is opened.