US scientist explained why there is no death
Famous American scientist, Dean of the Wake forest University Professor Robert Lanza, whom TIME magazine included in the top 100 most influential people in the world, made a theory that there is no death, the man goes into a parallel world.
According to the researcher, the death is only an illusion of human consciousness.
Professor of medicine Robert Lanza indicates that the concept of death is associated with features of consciousness, which associates death with the stop of the functions of internal organs. “In fact, consciousness is not extinguished, and continues to work, but in another world,” the scientist insists.
Robert Lanza was known for his research in the field of stem cells, as well as the successful experiments on cloning endangered animal species. A few years ago, Lanza changed the vector of its scientific interest, fascinated by physics and quantum mechanics. His theory about the death of the scientist formulated under the influence of data from these areas, correlating them with the discoveries of astrophysics — it is called “biocentrism”.
Robert Lanza claims that death is an illusion of human consciousness.”People identify with their body: I think that the body dies and they die with him. But consciousness exists outside of time and space” — said the scientist. The ability of human consciousness to be anywhere, including outside the human body, is consistent with the foundations of quantum mechanics, according to which possible from multiple scenarios.
Human consciousness, says Professor Lanza is a form of energy, so it does not disappear and cannot be destroyed, it can only be endlessly modified and transformed. “There are many universes. They are being implemented all probable scenarios. In one universe, the body dies, the other continues to live, absorbing the consciousness that in the universe moved” — no doubt the scientist.