US senators have prepared a bill on sanctions against Turkey and Russia over their actions in Syria (PHOTOS)

Two high-ranking Senator of the international relations Committee, Jim Risch, and Robert Menendez said on Thursday about the creation of the bill providing for sanctions against Turkey because of its military invasion in the North of Syria. About it is spoken in the press release posted on the Committee website.

Also, senators insist on new sanctions against Russia because of its “malicious action” in Syria in particular because of Moscow’s support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Details of new restrictive measures against Moscow were not disclosed, marks “Interfax”.

The bill contains restrictions on the sale of arms to Turkey and the introduction of sanctions against the Turkish officials, and those supplying weapons to the Turkish military in Syria. In addition, the senators raise the issue of Turkey’s membership in NATO.

Riche, in his statement pointed out that the purpose of the bill is the opposition of “instability, which is sown in the middle East” Ankara and Moscow.

Menendez added that the bill applies not only to Turkey’s invasion of North-East Syria, but will also require the administration to trump to develop a “comprehensive strategy” to combat ISIS* and the solution of the main problems in the field of U.S. national security in the middle East.

On Thursday, Vice-President Mike Pence following the talks in Ankara said that Turkey and the United States were able to agree on a temporary ceasefire in the North of Syria to allow Kurdish “the people’s protection Units” to withdraw its forces.

Turkey 9 Oct start the operation “Source of peace” in northeast Syria, to drive out from the border areas of the Kurdish fighters of the militias. This operation was criticized by many countries, including the United States.

Because of this, Washington has imposed sanctions against the ministries of defense and of energy of Turkey. In addition, the sanctions list included the Minister of defence of Turkey Hulusi Ankara, the interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and energy Minister Fatih Donmez. At the same time the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to increase tariffs on steel to Turkey by up to 50%.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.