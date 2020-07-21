Us spansk club ukraïntsiv unicel villota iz Segunda
Roman Zozulya
Lachey latest tour spansko Segunda vitachev Nevdakh Play.
Us three Klubi, for that vistupayut Ukrainians, unicel villota s Drago for znakomsto I force to play Span.
Club Novel Sosul Albacete on wind objrow of revotionary “Kids”, that have nastupnogo SEZON bude vistupali in Primer – 1:0.
Zozulya tsogo season provu have Segund 38 match, becoming W chotima goals another striker to the club.
“Lugo” Artem Krauza takozh s previou one m Yach obra “Mirandês” – 2:1.
Kravec s 36– guilini joining GRU.
“Of do” program “Jelcz” s rahunkom 2:1. At the gate stand traditio Andrew Lunn, which, for Verso SofaScore becoming Microsim futbolista match, otrimali once 7.5 points.
Have PDSMU “Of do”, “Albacete” and “Lugo” roztashuvannya in turnmy tablets s 15 to 17 msca, piperidine the “Numancia”, Yak Villa iz Segunda (19 the meeting place) at 2 , 1 point respectively.