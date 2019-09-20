US to increase military presence in Poland
The preliminary arrangement on increase in a military contingent of the USA in Poland, it seems, will end with signing of the relevant documents.
As reports “European true” with reference to the Polish media, the signing of the Declaration for placing in Poland an increased contingent of U.S. troops to be held September 23 in new York. As stated by the Chairman of the office of the President of Poland Krzysztof Mersky, Polish leader Andrzej Duda and his us counterpart Donald trump will hold negotiations “tet-a-tet”, and then held negotiations with the participation of Ministers of foreign Affairs and defence of the two countries.
“We also expect the military signed the Declaration on the location and explanation of the presence in Poland increased the number of American troops that should have been signed in Warsaw, but the visit of the US President to Poland was postponed”, — said Merski and added that negotiations will take place at the initiative of the President of the United States.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Poland plan to establish the command of the advanced division, US military training Center, to place a squadron of American unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9, is designed for intelligence operations.
