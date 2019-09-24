US troops in Poland: trump and Duda signed an important agreement
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in new York President of the United States Donald trump and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed an agreement on military cooperation that provides for the increase in the number of American troops in the country. About it reports “Radio Freedom”.
The new document is a detailed description of the Declaration on cooperation in the field of defense from June this year, which confirms the stay in Poland was 4500 US military also announces the deployment of about a thousand people.
Places that will host the U.S. military will be Wroclaw, Caresses and Lubliniec. Dialogue about the location of battle group Panzer brigade.
The Declaration also stressed that the two countries continue to strengthen strategic and defense relationship, “which improve our mutual security and the security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”.
We will remind, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a working visit to the United States to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The head of state will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign countries, in particular with the President of the United States Donald trump. During the meeting, Ukraine hopes to convey to trump their vision for the development of bilateral relations and the question of "survival of Ukraine" in the war with Russia.
