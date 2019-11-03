USA 3 USA moved to winter time (PHOTO)

USA Sunday at 02:00 local time (09:00 Moscow time) went from summer to winter time, moving the clock back one hour, reports TASS.

For the next six months, the difference in time between Moscow and cities of the East coast of the United States, where including new York and Washington, will be not seven, but eight hours. Back to summer hours in the United States will be transferred in March next year, reports TASS.

The transfer time is not required for all us States, possessions and territories. Don’t realize it, the States of Arizona and Hawaii. Will not perebrodit hours and in the island nation of Puerto Rico, U.S. virgin Islands, GUAM, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

Legislative Assembly of the state of Florida in March 2018 approved a draft law on refusal from the transition to winter time, but this measure continues to be consistent at the Federal level. Example of Florida intend to follow California, Oregon, and Washington.

Summer time was first introduced in the USA in 1918 by the order of 28th President Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924). However, a year later, the legislators voted against the transition. Only in 1966 in the United States was adopted the corresponding law. According to later approved the amendment, any state or territory could come from his actions.

In accordance with the decision of the US Congress 2007, the DST is the first Sunday of November, and on summer – the second Sunday in March.

At that, the proposal is rational to use light time of day was made in 1784 by one of the authors of the Declaration of independence – Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790). He has prepared a paper which recommended that the citizens in the spring and summer to open and close the shop early to give the opportunity to save on lighting.