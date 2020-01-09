USA ahead of Russia and China in the number of medals of the world Championships 2019 in the Olympic disciplines
During the six months before the summer Olympic games in Tokyo, the Gracenote Agency specializing in sports statistics, has compiled a ranking of countries by number of medals won at the world Championships 2019 in various summer and winter Olympic disciplines.
Was analyzed 403 different events.
The total number of awards first place – the United States, who won the award 121.
In second place, with a lag of 18 medals – Russia. Closed a kind of pedestal China – 92.
Top 10 countries by number of medals at the world Championships in the Olympic disciplines in 2019:
- USA – 121
- Russia – 103
- China – 92
- Japan – 66
- Germany – 60
- Netherlands – 52
- Australia – 50
- France – 49
- Italy – 49
- United Kingdom – 46
On the “gold” is also at the top of the Americans, who last year at the world Championships won 58 medals.
In second place – Chinese (38), the third – Russians (30). If you take all the world Championships, held last year, the first place, as the total number of medals and awards won by Russia – 350/136.
In a symbolic three also got China (224/98) and the USA (230/94). We analyzed a 1 161 different events.