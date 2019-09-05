USA announced a reward of 15 million dollars for information about the money of the Iranian military (PHOTOS)

Loading...

US launches first-of-its kind program providing rewards for information on sources and schemes of financing of the elite units of the Iranian armed forces – the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) and its special forces, “al-Quds”. This was at the briefing on 4 September said the U.S. special envoy on Iran Brian hook (it has been broadcast on the state Department page in Facebook).

“This is the first time the United States is offering a reward for information that will undermine the financial operations of public enterprises. We have taken this step because the IRIS acts more like a terrorist organization than a government”, – said hook.

As stated on the website of the reward program, the revolutionary guards and the “al-Quds” financed a large number of terrorist attacks around the world. To pay Washington is ready for the information about the sources of income of these units (illegal financial schemes, including revenues from the sale of oil), information about the companies associated with the IRGC and “al-Quds”, the companies which help them to avoid international sanctions. The US is also interested in mechanisms of transfer of funds to those who support the Iranian units, RBC.

The IRGC, formed in 1979 after the Iranian revolution, April 15, 2019 was attached to the United States to terrorist organisations.

“Since its founding 40 years ago, the IRGC is involved in terrorist plots and supports terrorism around the world. The IRGC is responsible for numerous attacks on Americans and American targets, which were killed by US citizens. The IRGC supported attacks on soldiers and members of the diplomatic missions of the USA and its allies in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition, this group took hostages and illegally detained a number of citizens of the United States, many of whom still remain in captivity in Iran,” noted the United States authorities.

And special forces, “al-Quds”, according to Washington, “planning terrorist activities around the world, particularly in countries such as Germany, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Kenya, Bahrain, Turkey and the United States.”

On Wednesday, the United States also expanded the list of Iranian and Iran-related individuals and companies against whom sanctions are imposed. Under the sanctions were an extensive network of companies, ships and individuals allegedly controlled by the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, which supplied oil to Syria tens of millions of dollars. Among got under sanctions – former Minister of oil of Iran Rustam Qasimi, and his son, reads the statement of the Ministry of Finance of the United States. In total, the list includes 16 companies, nine individuals and six tankers.

The U.S. Treasury has said that in spring 2019 with the participation of the IRGC and has sold almost 10 million barrels of crude Iranian oil. This involved more than a dozen tankers and a major buyer of oil has become the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

After the announcements by the USA and Iranian authorities also intend to make a statement, Reuters reports with reference to the channel al-Alam. Tehran intends to further reduce its obligations under the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.