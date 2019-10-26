USA announced the creation of a payment mechanism for the control of trade in humanitarian goods with Iran (PHOTO)

The Ministry of Finance and the US state Department announced the creation of a new payment mechanism that allows you to control the trade in humanitarian goods with Iran. A mechanism is introduced to prevent the use of involved funds for the development of the Iranian missile program and support of terrorists, reports TASS.

“This mechanism would help the international community more closely monitor the humanitarian trade to prevent the Iranian regime funds allocated for authorized trade with the aim of supporting the Iranian people, on the development of a programme to develop ballistic missiles, support of terrorism and other malicious financial activity”, – stated in the text of the press release of the U.S. Treasury.

It is expected that the new payment mechanism will prevent the transfer of any income or payments to the Iranian regime. Foreign governments, which will decide on joining the mechanism, as set forth in the release shall be on a monthly basis to provide to the U.S. Treasury a considerable amount of information about the process humanitarian trade with Iran.

According to the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, “the greatest concern about Iran’s activities on money laundering, which indicates the lack of transparency in the country’s economy, in connection with which they may be supporting terrorism around the world.”

We will remind, on may 8, 2018, the US has announced the release of a Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD) on the Iranian nuclear program and imposed against Iran economic sanctions.

Exactly one year later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Tehran suspend part of the commitments on the nuclear deal. To date, Iranian authorities have already moved to the third on the account to reduce its obligations under the transaction.

AGREEMENT was signed by Iran with the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, Britain, China, USA, France) and Germany in 2015.

The deal limited the nuclear program of Tehran in exchange for lifting UN sanctions and unilateral restrictive measures of the USA and the EU.

Iran has committed for 15 years to enrich uranium more than by 3.67% and maintain stocks of enriched uranium to a level not exceeding 300 kg, and to build additional heavy water reactors, not heavy water to accumulate and not to develop a nuclear explosive device.