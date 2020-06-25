USA broke the daily record for the number of new cases of infection with coronavirus
In the US there were a record number of new cases of coronavirus in one day — 45 557 new cases for Wednesday, June 24. This writes NBC News.
Wednesday, June 24, the number of cases exceeded the previous maximum daily number of 26 April — the beginning of the first peak of the pandemic in the United States — more than 9 000 cases. Also, the world health organization (who) said that on Sunday, June 21, was beaten one-day record for the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world — 183 thousand new cases.
Experts in the field of health stated that the increase in the number of cases in the southern and Western States can be traced back to memorial Day, when States began to weaken the quarantine and the reopening of the enterprise.
The northeastern States reported a significant decline in the number of cases where the authorities adhered to the policy of social distancing and wearing masks.
People who visited the hot spots of the US and arrive in new York, new Jersey and Connecticut, will be invited to conduct a two-week quarantine, announced on Wednesday, June 24, the governors of those States.
Unfortunately, due to the premature loosening of the quarantine, many hospitals States become overloaded with patients.
In Florida, where there were more than 109 thousand cases of coronavirus, the number of places for treatment in intensive care units for adults and only 21%, according to the state. Only 12% of the beds available in Arizona, said the state health Department.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, praised the reaction of California and compared the struggle with the coronavirus with a crusade for social justice.
“Californians are so well-suited to social issues, were leaders in the struggle across the country, said Fauci. — This is a problem that is really related to social responsibility.”
Despite this, California has also been the day’s record of new diseases Wednesday, June 24. An additional 7 149 registered cases brought the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 190 222.
On Wednesday Governor Gavin Newsom urged Californians to continue to wear masks.
“You’re not invincible,’ said Newsom. — COVID-19 is a disease that spreads easily very easily spread.”
bookmark