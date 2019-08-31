USA canceled for the Russians visa-free entry to GUAM and the Northern Mariana Islands (PHOTO)

Loading...

The us administration has decided to cancel visa-free entry to GUAM and the Northern Mariana Islands for up to 45 days for citizens of Russia, reports TASS. A notification of the Department of homeland security (DHS), the U.S. posted Friday in the electronic form in the Federal register – the collection of official documents of the American government.The notification will be published in print September 3. The Russians will lose the right to visa-free entry to GUAM and the Northern Mariana Islands 30 days after the publication of the notice.

The American DHS promises to consider individual petitions from citizens of Russia of the resolution on visa-free entry to GUAM and the Northern Mariana Islands “for urgent reason of a humanitarian nature or because of significant public benefit” from such visits, stated in the notice.

The decision was signed by acting Minister of internal security Kevin Macelignan. He also assured that the new measures do not apply to those Russians who have already received US government authorization for visa-free entry.

GUAM and Northern Mariana Islands are overseas territories of the United States. The decision to extend for Russians visa-free entry for up to 45 days for business or tourist purposes was adopted by the US authorities in 2009. In effect it entered into 2012.

Cancel the old policy made in connection with the execution of the decree of the President of the United States Donald trump on January 25, 2017, aimed at strengthening border and immigration control, the document says.

The U.S. government urges those citizens of Russia who are planning to go to GUAM or Northern Mariana Islands a month in advance to apply for a us entry visa.

The acting head of the DHS recognizes that in GUAM, and Northern Mariana Islands certain sectors of the economy rely on “trade and tourism”, resulting from the adopted in 2009 decisions. These types of businesses “may be adversely affected by the” new order DHS warned Macelignan.

According to him, the inconvenience can experience and those citizens of Russia, who has acquired a “business or personal relationships on GUAM and the Northern Mariana Islands”. However, DHS believes that considerations of proper immigration and border controls outweigh “the potential economic or personal interests.”

In addition, Macelignan drew attention to the fact that the share of Russians living on GUAM without a visa for longer than the permitted 45 days increases. In fiscal year 2012, such cases were 26, and in 2017 – 147