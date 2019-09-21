USA discussing with Riyadh measures air defense of the oil facilities (PHOTO)

The United States is discussing with Saudi Arabia ways to repel any new attacks on it, similar to the recent attack on oil facilities in the country. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing the official representative of the Committee of chiefs of staffs of Armed forces of the United States Patrick Ryder.

“For me, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details of the air defence system of another country. I can only say that in this particular case was obviously an attack on the oil facilities. The Central command [of the Armed forces] the United States holds consultations with Saudi Arabia with the aim to discuss possible ways to reduce the risk of future attacks. I will not go into details as to what can be discussed”, – he said.

Patrick Ryder added that the United States, “as a longtime partner in the region,” working closely with Saudi Arabia. For example, the us military help the Saudis to defend their southern border from the Houthi (Yemeni supporters of the rebel movement “Ansar Allah”. – Approx. TASS).

“And in this respect, Saudi Arabia has achieved a certain degree of effectiveness in terms of countering missile launches and launches drones in the South, where they were fairly frequent cases of attacks by the Huthis. We talk with them about the Northern part of the country, what can we do to reduce the risks,” said air force Colonel.

Earlier, the representative of the American administration of high rank declared that drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia were fired from the North-West direction, not Yemen.

However, final conclusions at the Pentagon is not doing. “We won’t go ahead of the investigation in Saudi Arabia and their assessment [of what happened]. It was an attack on Saudi Arabia, we support their investigation on the spot work with them on our teams, but we’re not going to get ahead of their conclusions,” – said in his briefing, the assistant Secretary of defense for public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman in response to the question whether the Pentagon that the attack is Iran.

In Washington waiting when Riyadh will determine its position. “We expect that Saudi Arabia will finish the evaluation and to make a statement. But I admit that at the moment everything points to the fact that Iran was somehow responsible for the attack,” said Hoffman. In turn, the U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo earlier Thursday again directly accused Iran of the attack on the oil installations of Saudi Arabia.

A senior source in the defense Ministry on Thursday told reporters that the defense of American manufacturing are unable to repel the drones in Saudi Arabia due to the mismatch to the declared characteristics. He noted that the Northern border of Saudi Arabia now cover 88 launchers of Patriot, of which 36 are modified PAC-2 and 52 – the latest PAC-3. In the Persian Gulf off the coast of Saudi Arabia, the source added, there are three U.S. Navy destroyer equipped with Aegis missile defense system and having armed with 100 missiles modification SM-2.

At the moment, American experts carefully study exactly how they operated anti-aircraft missile complexes Patriot in the course of recent attacks, said Patrick Ryder.

“There is a thorough analysis. I’m not going to talk about the details regarding the air defense system of Saudi Arabia. Let me just say that this is considered and taken seriously,” said he, answering the question about the failure of the Patriot systems during the attack.

On the night of 14 September 18 drones and missiles family was attacked by enterprises of the Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco in the East of the country. Was attacked the world’s largest oil refinery near the town of Abqaiq, where many Western experts, as well as refineries in the area Juris, which is the second largest oil field in the Kingdom. After the attacks on them broke out a large fire.

Responsibility for the attack took the rebels from Yemeni movement “Ansar Allah” (Houthis). They promised to continue attacks on a much larger scale, while Saudi Arabia will not stop military action in Yemen.

Riyadh acknowledged that “the explosions resulted in the termination of the supply of crude oil in the amount of 5.7 million barrels, which corresponds to about 50% of the production of the company.” According to some, the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure will take weeks. The incident led to a sharp, almost 20% jump in oil prices.

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo was accused of involvement in the attacks, the Iranian authorities. According to him, “there is no evidence that the attack was made from Yemen”. The Iranian foreign Ministry called the accusations groundless Pompeo.

The official representative of the Kingdom of the Arabian-led coalition also said that the attack on the oil facilities made not from Yemen, as the Houthis, and the attack on Aramco, the weapon is of Iranian origin.

Calculations of the Saudis and the Americans are constructed, in particular, in that it attacked the oil refineries are more than a thousand kilometers from the border of Yemen, and the rocket Quds-1, which was available to the Houthis, has a range of 700 kilometers. In the United States claim that the missiles were launched from Iran’s territory (about 300 km from the other shore of the Persian Gulf). And Saudi Arabia has put forward the version that the start was made from the South of Iraq, where based, Iranian-backed militants (is 450 kilometers to the plants), says Meduza.

Iran demonstrated similar to Quds-1 models of cruise missiles, but much more dangerous. Both missiles copied Soviet Kh-55. As admitted in 2000-ies Ukraine, it sold Iran a few X-55. The Iranians have copied them, but are unable to do for the engine. In the end, the Iranian rocket Soumar is the French turbojet engine, and the Houthi Quds-1 – Czech, which is generally not designed for cruise missiles and small UAVs. That is why the Yemeni missiles, was believed to still have a small range.

Suspected cause and precision strike. According to Saudi reports, the goal of small size were all 18 participated in the attack drones, and four of seven missiles. Such precision at a distance of hundreds of kilometers can provide not only the Yemeni and Iranian weapons. Iran (and especially the Houthis) do not have their own military satellite navigation system, and civilian versions of GPS such accuracy is not given.

Television targeting is possible only at smaller distances. The most perfect in this respect, an Israeli drone loses contact with operator for 200 kilometers.