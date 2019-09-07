USA entered top 5 best travel countries
Spain recognized as the best country to travel in the world. This is stated in the annual report Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report presented by world economic forum (WEF), writes Lenta.Ru.
Experts analyzed several factors, for example, access to natural resources and cultural attractions, infrastructure and economic indicators. Thus, Spain scored 5.4 points in ranking, which is 0.3 points higher than the rate in 2017.
“Spain stands out various cultural-oriented activity, which manifests itself in everything from its vibrant cities to Sunny beaches” — explained the experts.
In addition, a list of the top 5 best countries for tourism includes France, Germany, Japan and the United States.
Russia was on the 39th place in the rating scored 4.3 points, Israel 57th place – 4.0 score, Ukraine ranked 78th place – 3.7 points.