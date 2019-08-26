USA has launched a new package of sanctions against Russia: who hit
Monday, 26 August, came into force on the second package of U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia over the poisoning of British Salisbury’s former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia.
According to “German wave”, Washington has called on international financial institutions not to grant and not to extend any loans to Russia and to deny her financial and technical assistance.
American banks are prohibited to participate in the primary sale of sovereign debt in rubles and non-Russian ruble to provide loans to the Russian government. Also introduced restrictions on the export licensing of goods and technologies controlled by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the fight against the proliferation of chemical and biological weapons.
In the US administration are convinced that sanctions will limit Russia’s access to billions of dollars from bilateral trade with the United States. It is reported that the restrictive measures will be in effect for at least 12 months.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the first package of sanctions in case of poisoning Skrobala, the United States imposed in August 2018. Then Washington said that the Russian government used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law in the territory of another country.
