USA imposed new sanctions against “Putin’s cook” Prigogine
Close to the Russian President Yevgeny Prigozhin came under new US sanctions. The sanctions are connected with attempts to interfere in American elections from the Russian “Troll factory”, officially referred to as the “Agency of Internet research”.
Prigogine in the United States believe the main Finasta “trollery”. In addition to Prigogine, the sanctions hit and the other six persons involved in the scandalously famous for “the Agency”.
The sanctions affected not only the Prigogine, but its assets — yacht and three private aircraft, which the family used in foreign voyages. The sanctions imposed on companies that are considered to be related Prigogine: Autolex Transport, Beratex Group Ltd Linburg and Industries.
New sanctions against Prigogine and persons close to him are introduced for the first time since the publication of the President trump the decree on tough measures against countries trying to intervene in American elections.
Recall that US attorney General confirmed that in 2016 Russia twice tried to intervene in the presidential elections in the United States. Revealed Russian influence has forced the social network to take protective measures, after which the Russian KHL changed strategy.
