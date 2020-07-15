USA imposed new sanctions against Russia: list of people and companies
Washington imposed sanctions against three Russians and five companies linked to the entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, writes “RIA Novosti”.
In the report of the office for foreign assets control of the Treasury Department of the US says that under the restrictions of the fall of the organization in Sudan, Hong Kong and Thailand, who allegedly helped Prigogine shy away from previously imposed sanctions. Also, the United States accused these structures in an attempt “to suppress and discredit the protesters for democratic reform in the Sudan”.
Under the sanctions were the Russians Igor Lavrenkov and Michael Potapkin, Andrew Mandel (nationality not specified) and the company “M invest”, the associated Meroe Gold Co. Ltd, Shen Yang Jing Cheng Machinery Imp&Exp. So., Limited Shine Dragon Group Limited and Zhe Jiang Jiayi Small Commodities Trade Company Limited.
In Washington argue that some of these organizations helped provide more than hundreds of transfers worth more than $ 7.5 million, “sent in the interests of Prigogine”.
Igor Lavrenkov, who led Shine Dragon Group Limited, was “personally involved in the communication company “M invest”, which supposedly “developed plans for the former President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir to quell the protests,” reads the message.
Earlier, the us authorities closed the case against the two companies Prigogine, prosecutors made such an initiative just weeks before the start of the process. Then the businessman was accused of involvement in “intervention” in U.S. elections. It was noted that the publication of the evidence base could only reveal methods of American law enforcement, but de facto not helped to bring the Russians to justice.
The lawyer “Concord Management” Eric Dobele regarded it as a victory, but the businessman asked attorney General William Barr to reopen a case against his company so that he could publicly prove his innocence.
