USA recognized the Israeli settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river
“Washington believes the legal Israeli settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river,” — said the head of the U.S. Department of state Mike Pompeo.
According to him, the administration of Donald trump revised the approach of the last of President Barack Obama’s Israeli settlements. Now the construction of Israeli civilian settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan river “is not in violation of international law”, — said the head of American diplomacy, quoted by the “Tape.ru”.
While Pompeo noted that the US is not going to determine the final affiliation of the West Bank of the Jordan river. According to him, it should make the Israelis and the Palestinians.
“As the President said (USA), when it adopted the decision on the recognition of Jerusalem (capital of Israel), the final status of the borders (between Israel and Palestine – ed.) will not be determined until the parties reach a solution (to the conflict),” said Pompeo at a press conference.
Pompeo believes that the recognition of the legitimacy of Israeli settlements in the territories, which the Palestinians consider their own, brings the solution to years of conflict, RIA Novosti reported.
“We believe that after we have recognized the reality on the ground, declaring that the settlements are not illegal under international law, we give Palestinians and Israelis the space in order to find a political solution to this (conflict). We think that actually increases the likelihood the world,” Pompeo said to journalists on Monday.
He added that he believes the right approach, which is that the US administration regarding peace, as it creates a “space for success”.
Control over the West Bank of the Jordan river was established by Israel in the six day war of 1967. The UN considers the existence of Jewish settlements on this territory contrary to international law. 23 December 2016 the UN security Council adopted a resolution demanding to stop the construction of Jewish settlements in these territories. Then, the United States refrained from supporting the document. Jerusalem refused to follow this decision, and soon Israeli Prime Minister has lifted a ban on the construction of houses in East Jerusalem.
November 12, on the Eastern outskirts of Gaza Israel has struck the house, which was the leader of the militants “Brigades of al-Quds” (the military wing of Islamic Jihad) Bahaa Abu al-ATA, responsible for rocket attacks on Israeli territory and planning new attacks. It was destroyed. Along with him was killed by his wife. After that began firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza strip, Newsru writes.co.il.
Only in November from the Gaza strip were fired at Israel 482 missiles, 120 of them were shot down missile defense system “Iron dome.” Three people injured (as of 16 November). In may 2019 were fired 700 rockets, then shot and wounded 65 and killed 4 people. Released in March 78 missiles, 7 people were injured. The rest of the year 2019 from Gaza to Israel was released from 1 to 10 missiles.
Vice-President Mike Pence condemned the firing of rockets into Israel from the Gaza strip on 12 November, writes Newsru.co.il.
“The United States condemns rocket fire against Israeli civilians,” wrote Pence in his blog on the social network Twitter.
“It is obvious that Hamas and Islamic Jihad give priority to violence and not to improve the quality of life of the population of the Gaza strip,” said the Vice President.
“America strongly reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defence,” added Pence.