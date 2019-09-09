USA registered the death of three patients with lung disease after Smoking electronic cigarettes (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC) have registered the death of three people who smoked electronic cigarettes and was hospitalized with lung disease, reports TASS with reference to CNN.

According to the CDC, the country is currently undergoing investigation into the occurrence of lung diseases among 450 employees in 33 States. A week ago, the figure was 215 people in 25 States. The centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States August 1 of the current year embarked on a thorough analyses of pulmonary diseases in terms of their connection with Smoking electronic cigarettes.

In the country in recent months intensified discussion about the impact of wapow on human health. In August, the Department of public health Illinois registered, presumably, the country’s first death as a result of Smoking e-cigarettes, which led to severe respiratory disease.

In January of this year, the head of the office for sanitary supervision over the quality of the food and drug administration Scott Gottlieb has threatened the manufacturers of electronic cigarettes and wapow a complete ban on the sale of their products, if in 2019 will increase the number of teenage smokers. He cited collected by the Department according to statistical data, the number of teenage smokers in the United States in recent years has doubled because of the availability of electronic cigarettes.

The number of smokers VAPI the electronic cigarette of senior students in the United States in 2018 increased by 78%, in high school, the habit has acquired a 48% increase. In the end, more than 1.5 million Teens become dependent on nicotine from 2017 to 2018, despite the efforts of the administration of U.S. President Donald trump in the struggle for restricting the sale of nicotine-containing devices