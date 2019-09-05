USA will cut projects for the containment of Russia for ‘the walls of the tramp’
The Secretary of defense mark Esper authorized the allocation of $3.6 billion from the Pentagon’s budget for the construction of the “wall of trump” on the border with Mexico. It will have to allocate less money for projects associated with the containment of Russia.
In published on Wednesday a letter to the head of the Pentagon lists 127 of facilities, funding will be cut for the construction of the wall. In a statement this States that project funding is not canceled, but postponed.
It is a project of the Pentagon, located in 23 U.S. States, three overseas territories and 20 foreign countries. Projects approximately $1 billion, may have to cancel completely.
Approximately $770 million in funding will be taken from European projects, some of which are associated with the containment of Russia. In particular, funding will lose projects to create training and operations center special forces in Estonia and five projects for the creation of military infrastructure in Poland.
Suffer nine school projects on U.S. military bases around the world.
More than others will lose a draft Pentagon to the overseas territories of GUAM and the virgin Islands – taken from them in the amount of nearly $700 million In Puerto Rico will lose their funding projects to restore databases after hurricane Maria, which struck the island in 2017.
What the experts say
Director, International centre for protection and defence in Estonia, an analyst in the field of security Sven SATCOM in an interview with BBC said that the reduction will not be too painful for the military infrastructure of Estonia.
“If you look at it in context, recently in Estonia, was news that the Ministry of defence for the period from 2015 to 2019 received from the United States about 219 million euros. About half of this sum – about 90 million Euro has been disbursed. The good news is that, compared to the already invested and spent on the construction of objects recalled budgets are small.
At the same time, it should be noted that additional premises [building which is now pending] would be important for the training of personnel. Base for training special forces could use the Americans and Estonians. Unfortunately, funding pending. The document says not to abolish but only a postponement,” says Sachkov.
“As I understand it, this means that in the future, when the time to carry out the next act on the distribution of the defense budget, the Congress will regain the right to dispose of these assets. I see no reason to worry, because today the Congress is very determined to maintain NATO’s Eastern flank”.
“If you go back to the context, this expenditure within the framework of the European defence initiative. She was born in 2015 with a budget of $1 billion In the 2019 fiscal year, the budget reached $6.5 billion, next year assumes a budget of $5.9 billion,” – said the analyst.
Where will the money?
$3.6 billion plan to build 280 km of the wall.
In July of this year, the U.S. Supreme court said that President Donald trump has the right to allocate $2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s budget for the construction of sections of the wall on the border with Mexico. The President was able to withdraw the money from the military budget to bypass Congress after he was introduced in the United States of a national emergency.
Several States challenged the right of trump to allocate money to the wall in court, considering it in excess of authority, but the Supreme court sided with the President.
Democrats in Congress regularly criticize the initiative of the trump. The leader of the democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer said that trump is willing to undermine the plans of the military financing “for the sake of his own ego”.
Trump has already said he will run for President in 2020. To build a wall for him now – a matter of principle, the analyst of the air force Anthony Zurcher.
The decision to spend the military budget on a wall “could have political consequences for the President, but he clearly believes that damage from the failure of pre-election promises 2016 will be worse, even if the project will be financed by American taxpayers, not Mexico. To disappoint the voters – a much more serious risk,” – said Zurcher.
“Trump is already laid out in the “Twitter” shooting wall from the air (actually it was just the barriers). His goal is to capture more video to have something with a smile to show voters in the initial stages of the presidential campaign-2020″, – says columnist for the BBC.
The construction of the wall was the main promise in the election campaign trump in the presidential elections of 2016.
The total cost of construction of the wall throughout the 3200 km of the US border with Mexico, according to government estimates, will amount to $23 billion.