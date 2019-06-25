USA will give a powerful answer to the point of destroying any attack from Iran, said trump (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump has threatened Iran with a powerful response up to destruction in the event of any new attack against the United States. The corresponding statement of the American leader published on Tuesday on his page on the social network Twitter.

“Extremely ignorant and insulting statement, which was made public by Iran today, shows only that they do not understand the real situation. Any attack from Iran against any American target will be met with tremendous and overwhelming force. In some aspects is superior to [the force] would mean the destruction,” – said the President of the United States.

The Iranian leadership does not understand the words “kindness” or “compassion” and never understood the Donald trump. “Unfortunately, they understand only strength and power, and the United States is now undoubtedly the most powerful military force in the world, we just over the past two years has invested $ 1.5 trillion, he added. Wonderful the Iranian people are suffering, and, moreover, for no reason. Their management spends all their money on terror and virtually anything more”.

According to trump, the United States did not forget the use by Iran of “improvised explosive devices and cumulative projectile (bomb), which killed 2 thousand Americans, and even more were injured”. The American leader was referring to Iran’s alleged and supported armed groups attacks on us troops in Iraq.

Trump has signed on Monday a decree providing for tougher sanctions against Iran. Speaking to media, he said that new unilateral measures aimed primarily against the head and spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In turn, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin subsequently announced that “later this week” in the sanctions list are planned to be introduced and Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, reports TASS.

Under the sanctions also hit eight commanders of the revolutionary guards (the elite units of the armed forces of Iran), including the General responsible for the destruction of the American reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle June 20.

The official representative of the foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Mousavi said that Washington imposed restrictions useless and forever close the way for diplomacy. According to him, the us administration is destroying all international mechanisms to maintain peace and stability on the planet.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by Britain and Saudi Arabia, while Tehran rejected the accusations.

June 20, Iran’s armed forces shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy, then the US, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran. According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.