USA woman vs Holland woman live streaming free: preview, H2H
USA woman vs Holland woman live streaming free
USA – Holland. Forecast for the match of the Women’s World Championship (07/07/2019)
The United States and the Netherlands play on July 7 in the World Cup final, we offer our own version of the forecast. Who can win gold medals?
USA
The women’s team of the United States of America holds a terrific season and is deservedly in the final, in line with most predictions. In the course of the matches on the departure of the North American knocked out England with a score of 2: 1, France (2: 1) and Spain (2: 1), balancing between defensive actions and attack.
Alex Morgan scored the ball won the Englishwoman.
Holland
The women’s team of Holland does not suffer defeats in the current championship. It turned out to win 1/8 strong opponent from Japan (2: 1). In addition, the Dutch defeated Italy with a score of 2: 0, and in the semifinals they were able to reach extra time against Sweden (1: 0).
The decisive goal is Jackie Groenen.
Statistics
The United States won 12 games in a row.
The USA won all face-to-face meetings.
At the World Championships, the Netherlands scored only once more than twice.
Forecast
In our opinion, the rate on the North American looks quite attractive, because their composition is much stronger, and the physical condition is great. The Dutch side consistently achieved results, but the game cannot be called convincing.