USCIS extended the deadline for response to requests and notifications: what you need to know immigrants
Service citizenship and immigration, the U.S. announced in its press release that during a pandemic COVID-19 is taking action to assist applicants and petitioners who respond to requests for evidence (Request for Evidence — RFE) or notice of intent to deny (Notice of Intent to Deny NOID), dated between March 1 and may 1, 2020.
For applicants and petitioners who receive a RFE or NOID, dated between March 1 to may 1, 2020, the USCIS will consider any response before taking any action submitted within 60 calendar days after the deadline of response that is specified in the RFE or NOID.
USCIS takes a series of measures to protect its employees and the community as a whole and to minimize the immigration consequences for those who submit applications for immigration benefits during this time.
Service citizenship and immigration will provide further updates as the situation evolves and will continue to follow the CDC guidelines. Awareness and precautions are the strongest tools against infection COVID-19.
To receive updates and the latest information during a pandemic, please visit the special page of the USCIS.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- March 18 Service of citizenship and immigration, the United States announced the suspension of the provision of services in their offices, in the offices of the asylum and centers of support of immigrants, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- 25 Mar additionally, USCIS has extended the timing of the closing. What do the immigrants in connection with changes of terms — read our news.
