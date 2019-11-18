USCIS: more than 110 thousands of DACA applicants were arrested for serious crimes
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) published a report about the arrests of illegal aliens who have requested deferred action for child immigrants (DACA program). The crimes of which they were previously charged included murder, rape and assault.
November 16, USCIS has updated data on arrests and detentions of illegal immigrants. In a new report, as highlighted on the official website of the Service reflected “the Agency’s transparency.”
The report contains data on known arrests and detentions of individuals requesting DACA. The data include, including arrests that did not lead to conviction or for which the charges were dropped or dismissed.
Here you can find the official report in the English language.
Basic data:
- about 110 000 people who requested DACA from nearly 889 000 (12%) were previously arrested. Crimes arrest record includes assault, battery, rape, murder and driving under the influence of prohibited substances;
- approved persons with arrest, requesting DACA, 85% (67 861) was arrested or detained until their recent approval of DACA;
- approved persons with arrest, requesting DACA, more than 31% (24 898) had more than one arrest;
- all individuals requesting DACA, have 218 been more than 10 arrests. Of these, 54 had a status of DACA approved as of October 2019.
“As DACA continues to be the subject of public debate and ongoing litigation, USCIS is committed to transparency and informing the American people about those who receive DACA,” said acting Director of USCIS Ken Cuccinelli.
“The Agency must continue to accept requests from DACA illegal aliens: this is a direct result of the decision of the previous administration to circumvent the laws passed by Congress. We hope that these data will allow a better understanding of what in reality are the people who have been granted the privilege of temporarily delayed measures against immigrant children and given work permits under DACA,” added Cuccinelli.
Under the current rules DACA, illegal immigrants can be seen as DACA, if they have not been convicted of a felony offense, a significant misdemeanor or three or more “minor” misconduct not connected with the same act, omission or scheme of misconduct are not a threat to national security or public safety. The illegal arrest does not necessarily deprive them of the right to receive DACA, they will be resolved on an individual basis.