USCIS released from quarantine: what offices are open and what to consider before you visit
June 4 Service of citizenship and immigration, the United States emerged from quarantine. On the official USCIS website has information about the new requirements for entry requirements for immigrants in the context of the ongoing pandemic coronavirus, as well as data about the opening of offices or temporary changes in hours of their work.
USCIS warns that the information may be changed regularly, therefore, recommends to check the status of your office on the day of the appointment or interview. You can do it here.
For more information or assistance, you can also visit the Contact center.
From June 4, 2020, some USCIS field offices and offices of the asylum again provide emergency services to the public, requiring personal visits. Support requests will resume later.
Service citizenship and immigration has taken precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in newly opened institutions:
Visitors may not enter the center of the USCIS if:
- they have any symptoms COVID-19, including a cough, fever or shortness of breath;
- they were in close contact with anyone who knew or suspected the presence of COVID-19 in the last 14 days; or
- in the last 14 days a medical worker or official of public health sent them to the quarantine.
Visitors may not enter the facility earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment (30 minutes for ceremonies of naturalization).
Disinfectant for hands will be provided at the entrance.
Upon entering the room visitors must wear masks or other protective front cover that covers the nose and mouth. If they have no such coatings, USCIS can provide the visitor or offer to reschedule.
All facilities will be marking and special barriers that will help to follow the principles of social distancing.
Individuals can ask questions about health status before entering the institution.
With them, visitors are advised to bring their own pens with black or blue ink.
Notice of the purpose of the visits will include additional instructions for visitors. More information is available on this page.
Open and closed offices USCIS
Field offices: open to all (don’t forget about to check the list before you arrive).
If you have previously visited the office in Fort Benning, Georgia, now turn the office in Montgomery, al; if your office was in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, now works instead office in Greer, South Carolina; if you visited the office in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, at office in Oklahoma city. To clarify the details for the military here.
Support centers application deadline: closed all (don’t forget about to check the list before you arrive).
The offices of the asylum: closed in Houston, Newark (due to technical problems in the building), and new York.
Starting Thursday, June 4, 2020, the offices of the USCIS, the asylum will not be open for visits without an appointment. These offices will work only for those who arrive at the previously scheduled interview. To clarify, will you be able to visit the facility, contact the individual office, the asylum, finding his location at this link.
If you have a petition for asylum pending with USCIS you can check your status online. You will need the receipt number that you sent in the mail after application. The service is available at this link.
bookmark