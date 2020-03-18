USCIS temporarily closes its offices because of the coronavirus: what do the immigrants
March 18 Service, citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) to suspend the provision of services in their offices, in the offices of the asylum and centers of support of immigrants, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. This is stated in the press release USCIS.
Such suspension of services will last at least until April 1. Meanwhile, USCIS will provide limited emergency services.
The USCIS office will send notification to applicants of the scheduled meetings and naturalization ceremonies. Offices USCIS will send notice of the revocation interview and will automatically transfer the interview to the asylum.
After the transfer interview the person seeking asylum will get a new notification about an interview with the new time, date and venue of the interview.
When USCIS again will resume normal operation, all will receive a new email about meetings by mail. Persons who have had InfoPass or other appointments must reschedule your appointments through the call center USCIS as soon as field offices will be reopened to the public.
Precautions are the strongest means against infection. Find out the latest information on the website of the Center for control and disease prevention in the United States. Continue to stick to good habits in relation to health, refrain from shaking hands or hugging as a greeting and also wash your hands and clean the surface appropriately.
USCIS will provide further updates as the situation evolves and will continue to follow the instructions of the CDC. In order to see the latest updates click on the link.
