Use of products of advanced glycation may lead to cancer and not only
A particularly high level of glycation end products (AGEs) in food that has been subjected to high temperature processing methods. Its consumption can lead to a number of dangerous violations.
Newspaper Daily Mail published the warning of scientists about the danger of eating glycation end products (AGEs). The accumulation of these substances in the human body, experts say, could contribute to the emergence of amyloid plaques in the brain, which is typical for the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, advanced glycation end products provoke cancer, diabetes and other diseases.
“AGEs activate the body mode “false alarm”, causing a response of the immune system. The consequence is an increase in damage, which lead to the development of various diseases”, — stated Australian experts from Griffith University.
Scientists have stated that a high content of advanced glycation end products are different roast meats and all fried foods, fatty cheeses, mayonnaise, roasted nuts, and eggs and omelettes. Available today, the data suggests the consumption of these substances by the factor of occurrence of allergies in children, heart attacks and strokes in adults. Experts noted that the exclusion of fried foods from the diet can be a good prevention of the aforementioned disorders.