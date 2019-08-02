Use tea with bergamot: 9 reasons to love this drink
Bergamot tea is quite common around the world. Many people know about its benefits. But for those who did not realize that a simple drink can be extremely useful, and created this article. We have collected 10 very compelling reasons to love tea with bergamot.
Use for teeth
Tea contains lots of catechins, an antioxidant which fights infections in the mouth. Also to the natural components of tea with bergamot is fluoride. It has a great impact on the teeth, protecting them from cavities and decay.
Improved digestion
Thanks to Earl grey to strengthen the digestive system. The digestion process will be much easier, of any disorders of the stomach may not be out of the question, if you drink tea with bergamot. In addition, the drink is good for treating intestinal problems, for example, getting rid of worms.
Getting rid of depression
As bergamot tea has aromatherapy properties, it can be used as the vehicle of the Blues, depression, stress and negative emotions. Want to improve your mood? Drink tea with bergamot.
Finding courage
In tea with bergamot is caffeine. It gives vigor, which people expect in the morning. Of course, this is difficult to drink compared to coffee caffeine content, but it still can be a decent substitute for people who are hungry for revival.
The prevention of cancer
Bergamot tea contains many antioxidants that allow the body to fight free radicals. And the latter is directly associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. Also antioxidants help the skin stay more healthy, beautiful and young.
Weight control
It is believed that the best drink for those who lose weight, is green tea. But tea with bergamot is also not worse to cope with this task. And if you add a couple of lemon wedges, it can be significantly faster to solve the problem with unwanted pounds.
Prevention of heart disease
To achieve a positive result, you need every day to drink three cups of tea with bergamot. This makes it possible to reduce the level of triglycerides in the blood, increase the level of good cholesterol, increase the number of antioxidants. And all this has a beneficial effect on the main “engine” in the human body.
Improve the immune system
With bergamot to improve the immune system. In addition, this additive allows to lower the temperature. So if you don’t know how to get rid of a cold, one of the best assistants will be the tea with bergamot.
Medikforum