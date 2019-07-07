Useful and tasty: how to replace ice-cream and soda

| July 7, 2019 | Health | No Comments

The nutritionist explained what foods you can replace harmful ice cream and sweet carbonated water.

Harmful and delicious foods have long been part of our lives. To abandon them is very difficult, especially in the summer.

Полезно и вкусно: чем заменить мороженое и газировку

– Ice cream and soda is a very harmful products. And people don’t even think about the fact that they have got this beautiful, less harmful alternative,says nutritionist Albina Komissarova.

To not buy in the heat of harmful sugar water, you can easily make homemade lemonade. In addition, this drink will help to flush toxins from the body. And ice cream made with yoghurt and berries.

Lemonade is recommended to do with mint, lemon and berry. For taste, you can add a spoonful of honey. So the drink will be sweet and even helpful.

The allowable rate of sugar – 5-10% of the total diet. Do not exceed it easily, if you replace the usual desserts with berries. As natural sweetener you can use a banana.

The nutritionist also advised to buy Greek yogurt and add berries, fruit and even jam. Dessert will turn out sweet and low in calories.

If the heat wanted ice cream, prepare it at home. Freeze chopped banana mixed with yogurt and get a nice summer alternative to sweets.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.