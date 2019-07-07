Useful and tasty: how to replace ice-cream and soda
The nutritionist explained what foods you can replace harmful ice cream and sweet carbonated water.
Harmful and delicious foods have long been part of our lives. To abandon them is very difficult, especially in the summer.
– Ice cream and soda is a very harmful products. And people don’t even think about the fact that they have got this beautiful, less harmful alternative,says nutritionist Albina Komissarova.
To not buy in the heat of harmful sugar water, you can easily make homemade lemonade. In addition, this drink will help to flush toxins from the body. And ice cream made with yoghurt and berries.
Lemonade is recommended to do with mint, lemon and berry. For taste, you can add a spoonful of honey. So the drink will be sweet and even helpful.
The allowable rate of sugar – 5-10% of the total diet. Do not exceed it easily, if you replace the usual desserts with berries. As natural sweetener you can use a banana.
The nutritionist also advised to buy Greek yogurt and add berries, fruit and even jam. Dessert will turn out sweet and low in calories.
If the heat wanted ice cream, prepare it at home. Freeze chopped banana mixed with yogurt and get a nice summer alternative to sweets.