Useful courses and virtual travel: how to spend a weekend in the USA (may 8-10)
Due the quarantine, almost the whole world is sitting at home, but this has its advantages, now there is a lot of time on entertainment. The Internet gives us a lot of opportunities, you can visit such places that you never thought possible, or choose an interesting course and for self-development.
So, new Yorkers, we offer you to take a course of English grammar or “business Basics for dummies” and watch an online broadcast of the “Elephants”.
Miami’s residents can take a virtual train trip through Norway, to visit the Museum of natural history in Washington, or take an online course “Information wars”.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to the online school of wizardry Hogwarts, learn the course of English lexicology or view the video “12 times the English language in 5 minutes”.
In the San Francisco Bay Area you can take a course about building a reputation, to go on a virtual journey from Switzerland to Italy or to learn more about our Universe.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
