Useful eggplant caviar, learned experts
The population of East think eggplant is a vegetable, which gives a long life. To argue about the benefits of this vegetable in the fresh form, no one is going. And are canned eggplant, in particular in an aubergine caviar nutrients? This question will be answered by experts.
1. What is included in the composition of eggplant caviar?
This product contains carrot, onion, eggplant, pepper, spices and tomato paste. All the vegetables on the production are first roasted, then ground to a puree state.
2. What is the use of eggplant caviar?
Even after passing the stages of roasting and conservation, a jar of preserves in its composition vitamins b and C as well as zinc, potassium, copper and iron. This product contains only 148 calories per hundred grams of product.
3. The difference between orange and brown caviar
The color of eggs according to GOST can have shades of brown. The orange color of eggs says about the abundance of carrots and pumpkin in this product.
4. What caviar they healthier zucchini or eggplant?
The only difference between these vegetables are more fiber in eggplant. Otherwise they are almost identical.
5. How to choose the right eggplant caviar?
First, composition in addition to the products listed in the first paragraph should not be nothing superfluous. The notation “TU”, or “Made according to industry standards,” says the recipe, which is created by the manufacturer. Do not take the eggs with flour or other thickeners.And of course, eggs should have a uniform structure, no swollen caps and redundant labels, for example: “As a mother”. Real caviar is prepared only according to GOST.