Useful if there is cheese?
In stores this product came in the 50-ies of the last century and became very popular among the population of the USSR. The main qualities of sausage of cheese produced in the last century were good taste, availability of product and high price. Currently this cheese is also popular among the population, however, the technology of its preparation has changed, which affected its taste. About worth or not there, tell the experts.
1. From which the cheese is prepared?
According to GOST, this cheese must include the remains of cheese, curd and milk powder. Practiced by some manufacturers add in the process of preparing cheese, butter, sour cream, whey, etc.
2. Expired cheese is included?
No. Use quality cheese, but having some deformity of the head. So you can use the leftover crusts of cheese.
3. Smoked cheese is not dangerous?
When used in the Smoking process, not sawdust of resinous trees: oak, ash, birch — not dangerous. And in the manufacture of some varieties of sausage cheese, generally use a special concentrate: “liquid smoke”. By the way, there is still no clear opinion about the safety of “liquid smoke” for the human body.
4. Use sausage cheese
Like any dairy product, this type of cheese contains protein, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus and other minerals. Given that this cheese — high in calories, too carried away they are not recommended. High content of salt and citric acid in the cheese is not advisable for people with stomach diseases.
Choosing the cheese should first pay attention to the uniform color in the section. The texture should be homogeneous, cheese should not crumble when cutting. The presence in the product of vegetable fats, suggests that before you a cheese product which has a lower cost. When choosing a smoked cheese note on the word “chip” means that the cheese is smoked using natural sawdust. When giving a flavor of using “liquid smoke” will be the inscription: “with smoke flavor”.