Users ironically criticized “Golden youth” in Instagram
Funny antipolish.
Meet the guys who brilliantly making fun of the rich Pinocchio of the famous community The Rich Kids of Instagram, whose members constantly brag about expensive accessories, gifts and travel. Ordinary boys and girls decided to create an alternative group in which humor is criticized boasting Golden youth, reports bigpicture.
Let’s be honest: we emozionare, when we see how the representatives of the Golden youth praise Instagram for its expensive clothes and stay in the most beautiful places on the planet.
To relax a little and pay off the bad feelings of envy, look at the alternative youth community, Anti-Rich Kids of Instagram. Here you will find funny pictures with the hashtag #NotARichKidOfInstagram and #BudgetLife, where boys and girls recreate the glamour shots of the rich stars of Instagram with the help of imagination and improvised.
Who said that Apple not available to the poor students? This resourceful young man boasts a laptop with an Apple and a good sense of humor.
Photos of Golden youth in the fashionable Slippers from expensive brands flooded the social network. She decided to be in trend and decorated your shoes with brand inscription.
If on expensive cars, watches and coffee is not enough money, on paper and pen a few coins is always there.
When you really want to make the accessories match the car, but the money at a prestigious watch is not enough.
A few notes and coins: the standard contents of the wallet of young people from the community Anti-Rich Kids of Instagram.
Expensive shoes and bottles of elite alcohol — is it a real indicator of drive and freedom? A couple of Beers and good company will cheer up no worse than a gorgeous whiskey.
That’s what it means “to be in the best shape of my life”.
The Christmas mood will not spoil even the products of the economy from the supermarket.
The real life of ordinary young people far from luxury, available only to Golden youth. But that is no reason to despair but the opportunity to once again successfully make a joke and mess glamorous stars of Instagram. Anti-Rich Kids of Instagram are able to elevate the mood and help to suppress the unpleasant feeling of envy. Humor is a life buoy on the waves of a difficult life.