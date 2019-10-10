Usik held an open training session in Chicago on the background of the Trump Tower (updated) (photos)
The former absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik open training session in downtown Chicago in front of the hotel-the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the current US President, has completed preparations for their debut in hevewae.
The fight will take place in the night from 12th to 13th of October, his opponent will be American Chazz Witherspoon.
Judging by the photos, the training lasted a long time – the houses began to light the artificial lighting.
