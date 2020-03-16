Usik said that he will come to Chisora to fight “with love” (video)
Alexander Usik and Derek Chisora
The former absolute world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KO’s) gave an interview after the press conference, dedicated his fight against Briton Derek Chisora.
“What to call me. My name is Alexander. Aleksandr – in Russian, Oleksandr – in Ukrainian, I like Alexander” – quoted by Ukrainian TV Channel vRINGe VISION.
“Regarding Chisora, didn’t see any weakness from your opponent, have not seen any speed. I just want this fight. Will fight, to do everything that I do and I don’t care what intentions he will come to me. I will come to love him”, – assured Alexander.
Also, the Tendril expressed interest in the victory of the world champion under three versions Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Bullet.
“I want Joshua defeated Pulev. I was not surprised by the result of the battle fury and Wilder, all of the match this was going. Fury was more routine, and Wilder was not at ease.
I fury cute, how he behaves. Many see him as a fool, but I know that everything is planned. If he thinks he can beat me with a bandaged hand behind his back, I can close my eyes, tie one hand behind his back and even let someone keeps me in the leg”.
In addition, the Olympic champion of London 2012 spoke about his sparring sessions with Wladimir Klitschko.
“I have very good relations with both Klitschko brothers. Even a couple of days ago met with Vitaly and Vladimir was on the phone. They give me advice, I am even coming to my training camp and sparringe with me. It is quite correct guy, he does what’s best for me and trains with me,” said Usyk.
Note that the winner of the battle Mustache – Chisora would be able to count on a meeting with Joshua. Ukrainian previously admitted that he wants to continue to fight with Joshua.
Recall battle of the Mustache and Chisora will take place on 23 may in London. The Ukrainians will try to strengthen its position in hevewae after defeating Custom Witherspoon in his debut fight in the division.